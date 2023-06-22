Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra set to launch on THIS date

    After their global launch, Motorola India will be launching the latest foldable smartphones, the Moto Razr 40 and Moto Razr 40 Ultra, in the Indian market on July 3. Here's what you can expect and here's how much it may cost you.

    Motorola Razr 40 Razr 40 Ultra set to launch on THIS date here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 3:53 PM IST

    After their global launch, Motorola India will be launching the latest foldable smartphones, the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, in the Indian market on July 3. The teaser advertising for the phones are now active on the e-commerce website Amazon India, where the phones will be sold. Notably, the phones are currently being sold in China as well as other international markets.

    The Razr 40 series is set to arrive in India, Motorola India's Twitter account teased earlier this month. It even placed a popup to its India website that said "Flip The Script."

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app to add new feature which will allow users to swipe between tabs

    The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra boasts a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 165Hz, a 3.6-inch OLED cover display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It sports a dual-camera setup with a 13MP ultrawide lens (which also doubles as a macro lens) and a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.5 aperture and OIS. Additionally, it sports a 32MP selfie camera. A 3800mAh battery powers the phone, which also supports 30W rapid charging.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 available for Rs 30,900 on Flipkart! Here's how you can grab Apple's latest smartphone

    The Razr 40, which costs less than the other model, has 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It has a 1.9-inch AMOLED cover panel in addition to a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED internal display. It has a separate main camera with a 64MP sensor but shares the Razr 40 Ultra's 13MP ultrawide sensor. A 32MP selfie camera is included as well.

    In China, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra is available for CNY 5,699 (about Rs 65,000), while the Razr 40's entry-level model costs CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,000). We may anticipate that Motorola will price the Moto Razr 40 series aggressively given its recent aggressive pricing with the Moto Edge 40. 

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to cost Rs 1,40,000? Check out expected specs, other details

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 14 available for Rs 30,900 on Flipkart Here is how you can grab Apple latest smartphone gcw

    iPhone 14 available for Rs 30,900 on Flipkart! Here's how you can grab Apple's latest smartphone

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to cost Rs 140000 Check out expected specs other details gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to cost Rs 1,40,000? Check out expected specs, other details

    OnePlus V Fold. First look show off sleek design and amazing camera gcw

    OnePlus V Fold: First look show off sleek design and amazing camera

    Realme Narzo 60 series teased ahead of India launch Here is what you can expect gcw

    Realme Narzo 60 series teased ahead of India launch; Here's what you can expect

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Watch 6 Classic prices leaked ahead of Unpacked event gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic prices leaked ahead of Unpacked event

    Recent Stories

    Have a solution for Bengaluru's problems? Here's where you share it

    Have a solution for Bengaluru's problems? Here's where you share it

    Exercise to self-care-7 BEST habits for healthier lifestyle - gps

    Exercise to self-care-7 BEST habits for healthier lifestyle

    Assam floods latest updates: Heavy rains leave over 1.20 lakh people affected in 20 districts AJR

    Assam floods latest updates: Heavy rains leave over 1.20 lakh people affected in 20 districts

    PM Modi's US Visit: India, US plan for long-range ultra-lightweight Howitzer

    PM Modi's US Visit: India, US plan for long-range ultra-lightweight Howitzer

    Rani Chatterjee SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's WILD bedroom song shouldn't be missed-WATCH RBA

    Rani Chatterjee SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's WILD bedroom song shouldn't be missed-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon