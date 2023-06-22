Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra set to launch on THIS date

After their global launch, Motorola India will be launching the latest foldable smartphones, the Moto Razr 40 and Moto Razr 40 Ultra, in the Indian market on July 3. Here's what you can expect and here's how much it may cost you.

After their global launch, Motorola India will be launching the latest foldable smartphones, the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, in the Indian market on July 3. The teaser advertising for the phones are now active on the e-commerce website Amazon India, where the phones will be sold. Notably, the phones are currently being sold in China as well as other international markets.

The Razr 40 series is set to arrive in India, Motorola India's Twitter account teased earlier this month. It even placed a popup to its India website that said "Flip The Script."

Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app to add new feature which will allow users to swipe between tabs

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra boasts a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 165Hz, a 3.6-inch OLED cover display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It sports a dual-camera setup with a 13MP ultrawide lens (which also doubles as a macro lens) and a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.5 aperture and OIS. Additionally, it sports a 32MP selfie camera. A 3800mAh battery powers the phone, which also supports 30W rapid charging.

Also Read | iPhone 14 available for Rs 30,900 on Flipkart! Here's how you can grab Apple's latest smartphone

The Razr 40, which costs less than the other model, has 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It has a 1.9-inch AMOLED cover panel in addition to a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED internal display. It has a separate main camera with a 64MP sensor but shares the Razr 40 Ultra's 13MP ultrawide sensor. A 32MP selfie camera is included as well.

In China, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra is available for CNY 5,699 (about Rs 65,000), while the Razr 40's entry-level model costs CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,000). We may anticipate that Motorola will price the Moto Razr 40 series aggressively given its recent aggressive pricing with the Moto Edge 40.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to cost Rs 1,40,000? Check out expected specs, other details