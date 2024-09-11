Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH)

    Huawei has launched the Mate XT Ultimate Edition, a tri-fold smartphone that unfolds into a 10-inch tablet. This innovative device boasts a powerful processor, impressive camera system, and a large battery, directly challenging Apple in the Chinese market.

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    While Apple was flaunting its new AI-powered iPhone 16 series devices in California, the company was facing major trouble in China, one of its biggest iPhone markets. On Tuesday, Huawei unveiled its tri-fold smartphone in the area, which is unlike anything else we have seen from the established worldwide leaders thus far.

    Apple hasn't even joined the foldable war yet, yet the Cupertino, California-based behemoth is gradually losing ground to China, the largest foldable market. What's not to love about the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Edition? It's a foldable smartphone that triples up into a 10-inch tablet.

    The Mate XT Ultimate Edition unfolds to reveal a 7.9-inch foldable screen, and double unfolding yields a 10.2-inch LTPO OLED panel. The gadget isn't the lightest—it weighs 298 grammes and has a normal thickness of 12.8 mm.

    Huawei's gadget, which will have a number of AI technologies developed in its laboratories, is most likely powered by an internal 5G chipset. We are aware that the phone has a substantial capacity because it has up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

    The phone features a dual-hinge design, comprising an inner hinge that withstands compression forces and an outer hinge that resists tension forces, allowing for smooth, one-directional movement and stable positioning of the foldable display.

    The Mate XT Ultimate Edition has a 50MP main sensor with variable aperture and optical image stabilisation for imaging. It also features a 12 MP telephoto periscope lens with OIS and a 12 MP ultrawide lens. With a 5600mAh battery, the phone can be charged at 66W cable and 50W wireless rates.

    The base 16GB and 256GB versions of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Edition tri-fold gadget costs CNY 19,999 (about Rs. 2.35 lakh), while the most expensive 1TB model costs CNY 23,999 (roughly Rs. 2.83 lakh). Huawei plans to trail in Apple's footsteps and begin selling this gadget on September 20.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 series, older models get MASSIVE price cut; How much will you pay for them now? gcw

    iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 series, older models get MASSIVE price cut; How much will you pay for them now?

    Apple unveils new luxurious and stylish bands along with Watch Series 10; Check price, new colour options gcw

    Apple unveils new luxurious and stylish bands along with Watch Series 10; Check price, new colour options

    Still waiting... let us know when it folds': Samsung takes jab Apple's iPhone 16 series with a cheeky dig gcw

    'Still waiting... let us know when it folds': Samsung takes jab Apple's iPhone 16 series with a cheeky dig

    iPhone 16 India Launch: Know how and when to pre-order latest Apple smartphone; Check prices, availability gcw

    iPhone 16 India Launch: Know how and when to pre-order latest Apple smartphone; Check prices, availability

    Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check INDIA prices on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro series gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check INDIA prices of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro series

    Recent Stories

    Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family' ATG

    'Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family'

    football FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Colombia stun Argentina, Paraguay beat Brazil scr

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Colombia stun Argentina, Paraguay beat Brazil

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 11: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 11: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Will Vijay Sethupathi host the show? Know promo release date RBA

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Will Vijay Sethupathi host the show? Know promo release date

    Munnar to Pondicherry: Top South Indian bike routes to explore this September-October NTI

    Munnar to Pondicherry: Top South Indian bike routes to explore this September-October

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon