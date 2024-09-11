First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH)

Huawei has launched the Mate XT Ultimate Edition, a tri-fold smartphone that unfolds into a 10-inch tablet. This innovative device boasts a powerful processor, impressive camera system, and a large battery, directly challenging Apple in the Chinese market.

While Apple was flaunting its new AI-powered iPhone 16 series devices in California, the company was facing major trouble in China, one of its biggest iPhone markets. On Tuesday, Huawei unveiled its tri-fold smartphone in the area, which is unlike anything else we have seen from the established worldwide leaders thus far.

Apple hasn't even joined the foldable war yet, yet the Cupertino, California-based behemoth is gradually losing ground to China, the largest foldable market. What's not to love about the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Edition? It's a foldable smartphone that triples up into a 10-inch tablet.

The Mate XT Ultimate Edition unfolds to reveal a 7.9-inch foldable screen, and double unfolding yields a 10.2-inch LTPO OLED panel. The gadget isn't the lightest—it weighs 298 grammes and has a normal thickness of 12.8 mm.

Huawei's gadget, which will have a number of AI technologies developed in its laboratories, is most likely powered by an internal 5G chipset. We are aware that the phone has a substantial capacity because it has up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

The phone features a dual-hinge design, comprising an inner hinge that withstands compression forces and an outer hinge that resists tension forces, allowing for smooth, one-directional movement and stable positioning of the foldable display.

The Mate XT Ultimate Edition has a 50MP main sensor with variable aperture and optical image stabilisation for imaging. It also features a 12 MP telephoto periscope lens with OIS and a 12 MP ultrawide lens. With a 5600mAh battery, the phone can be charged at 66W cable and 50W wireless rates.

The base 16GB and 256GB versions of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Edition tri-fold gadget costs CNY 19,999 (about Rs. 2.35 lakh), while the most expensive 1TB model costs CNY 23,999 (roughly Rs. 2.83 lakh). Huawei plans to trail in Apple's footsteps and begin selling this gadget on September 20.

