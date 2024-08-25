Best smartphones you can buy under Rs 25,000 in August 2024

Each phone on this list offers relatively powerful processors, nice and vibrant displays, along with reliable camera performance. These are the best 5G phones you can buy this month for under Rs 25,000. The list includes the Poco X6 Pro 5G and three more devices.

Poco X6 Pro 5G

The Poco X6 Pro 5G, which is perhaps the greatest gaming phone available for less than Rs 25,000, starts off the list. This phone offers quick performance thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, 8GB or 12GB RAM choices, and up to 512GB of storage. With a fluid refresh rate of 120Hz, the 6.67-inch AMOLED display is excellent for gaming. Long-lasting power is provided by the sizable 5,000mAh battery behind the engine, which supports 67W rapid charging. With its 64MP OIS lens, the triple-rear camera arrangement produces good images in a range of lighting scenarios.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is the next phone on the list; it has improvements over its predecessor while keeping the same starting price. The phone's 120Hz AMOLED display, which boasts a max brightness of 2,100 nits, and its 5,500mAh internal battery, which supports both 5W reverse wired charging and 80W fast charging, are perhaps its best features. The 50MP Sony LYT600 sensor, which is the focal point of the camera system, is accompanied by a 3.5mm headphone port and OnePlus's Aqua Touch functionality, which enables you to interact with the screen even when your fingers are wet.

Nothing Phone 2a

The Nothing Phone (2a), which has an embedded Glyph light and a transparent back, is the next phone on our list that you might want to look at if you want a phone that sticks out. Beyond its stylish appearance, though, the phone's MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro CPU offers dependable performance. In actuality, Android 14's Nothing OS software offers a simple and easy-to-use interface for users. The Phone (2a) also comes with a dual-rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 50MP main lens with OIS, as well as up to 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G

Finally, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G, which strikes a mix between performance, camera quality, and battery life, rounds off our list of the top phones. With its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU, it performs well in both light gaming and daily work. A 50MP primary lens with OIS is part of the dual-camera setup, and all-day power is guaranteed by a 5000mAh battery that can be charged quickly (68W). It's an excellent option because of its attractive design, streamlined form factor, and IP68 rating. Additionally, the Edge 50 Fusion has appealing colour options and features Aqua Touch technology, exactly as the Nord CE4 Lite.

