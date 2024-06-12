Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple WWDC 2024: How to download iOS 18, install new software update? Check eligible iPhones

    Apple took the wraps off iOS 18 at WWDC 2024. It is the next major update to iOS, the software that drives the iPhone. Check how to download iOS 18 and list of eligible iPhones.

    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 7:14 PM IST

    Apple took the wraps off iOS 18 at WWDC 2024. It is the newest significant upgrade for iOS, the operating system that powers the iPhone. In case you missed it, iOS 18 has a tonne of improvements that are meant to permanently alter the way you use your iPhone, making it possibly the largest and most ambitious iOS release in Apple history. Additionally, it is currently accessible and ready to be downloaded and set up on Apple iPhones that are compatible.

    Prior to learning how to download and install it, you should be aware that the current version of iOS 18, which is 18 beta, is intended exclusively for developers to test their apps. Since it's a beta version, the general public shouldn't utilise it.

    How to download iOS 18?

    • Visit developer.apple.com or beta.apple.com to register your Apple ID.
    • Launch the settings application. Select General > Software update after that.
    • In the beta updates area, look for the iOS Developer beta and choose Update Now. The weight of the iOS 18 Developer beta is 7.11 GB.
    • After downloading, select Install. After your iPhone restarts, iOS 18 will be available to use.

    Be aware that there won't be any significant changes for you to notice right away. Our initial inspection revealed the first significant alterations in the Control Centre. More is ahead, but we won't reveal anything to you. When you have a chance, go check yourself out. Furthermore, not all Apple Intelligence functions are immediately accessible. They will arrive later in the autumn, in September.

    iOS 18 update: Check out eligible iPhones

    The following iPhones are eligible to receive the iOS 18 update—iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd generation or later).

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 7:14 PM IST
