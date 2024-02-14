Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: Which is a better product according to Mark Zuckerberg? (WATCH)

    In a video, Mark Zuckerberg expressed his preference for Meta Quest 3 over the Apple Vision Pro, citing its better value and overall quality. He acknowledged the Vision Pro's superior screen resolution and eye tracking but emphasized Meta's pursuit of an open model in the virtual reality sector.

    Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3 Which is a better product according to Mark Zuckerberg WATCH gcw
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

    With its more affordable Quest range of mixed reality headsets, Meta is one of Apple's main rivals in the market. Comparisons will inevitably occur despite the obvious price differences—Meta Quest 3 at $499 against Apple's entry-level Vision Pro at a whopping $3,499—between the two devices. Recently, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, posted a video on Instagram explaining why, in his opinion, the Meta Quest 3 is superior to the Apple Vision Pro in a number of areas.

    The Quest 3 is excellent at fulfilling the "vast majority of things that people use mixed reality for," in Zuckerberg's words. He claims that the Quest 3 delivers greater value than the Apple headset, which is seven times more expensive. In his view, the Quest is also an overall superior product.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

    "I have to say that before this, I expected that Quest would be the better value for most people since it's really good and it's like seven times less expensive," Zuckerberg said in a video posted to his Instagram feed. "However, after utilizing it, I believe Quest to be a superior product overall rather than merely a better bargain," he added.

    Zuckerberg concluded by saying, "Now look, I know that some fanboys get upset whenever somebody dares to question if Apple is going to be the leader in a new category, but the reality is that there are open and closed models in every computing generation. Yeah, Apple's closed approach prevailed in the mobile space. That isn't always the case. When it came to PCs, Microsoft's open strategy was the best. Meta will be the open model in this generation, and I genuinely want to ensure that the open model prevails once more. We have not yet scripted the future."

    Nevertheless, Meta has a lengthy history of manufacturing headsets; their lineup includes models from the Oculus Quest, Quest 2, Quest 3, and even the Quest Pro. There are also rumors that Apple is developing a mass-market, less expensive version of the Vision Pro. Future developments in the rapidly hot mixed-reality race should be exciting to watch. There's no denying that more competition means better products for customers.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 5:23 PM IST
