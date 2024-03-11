Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Apple Vision Pro is worse in most ways,' says Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO explains why Quest 3 is better

    In a recent Instagram video, Zuckerberg shared his evaluation of Apple's offering, stating that the Vision Pro falls short in several aspects compared to the Quest 3. He asserted that Apple's headset is "worst in most ways" and explained why Quest is a better product.

    Apple Vision Pro is worse in most ways says Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO explains why Quest 3 is better gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has termed the latest Apple Vision Pro as a worse product when compared to his company’s Quest 3 on social media. On February 2, Apple unveiled their newest AR gadget. The product's innovative characteristics shocked people all across the world.

    However, it appears that the CEO of Facebook is not impressed with the product. In response to an Instagram Threads post stating that Facebook's product was still years behind Apple's, Mark Zuckerberg stated that the Vision Pro was superior solely in terms of resolution.

    “Their resolution is higher, but they paid for that with many other product tradeoffs that make their device worse in most ways. That's not what we aspire to,” he wrote.

    Zuckerberg continues to point out what he considers to be the flaws in Apple's most recent device in the same essay. "I don't think we're saying our devices are the same. We contend that Quest is superior. We will have substantially regressed if our gadgets weigh the same in three to five years, exhibit motion blur like theirs, lack precise inputs, etc." he added.

    Mark Zuckerberg has already made a comparison between the Meta Quest 3 and the Apple Vision Pro. The Facebook co-founder offered his opinion on Apple's most recent mixed-reality device in a video that he posted on Instagram last month. He emphasized a number of benefits of Facebook's gadget, asserting that the Quest is superior for the great majority of individuals.

    Zuckerberg asserted in the video that Quest 3 could have many windows open at once and had a superior pass through capture. He also emphasized the comfort factor, pointing out that the Quest is lighter and has no unsightly cables.

    He also discussed the brighter panels and greater field of view of the Meta product. Zuckerberg went on to explain how Apple employed motion blur when people moved, while the Quest kept its sharpness in those situations. He said that their device offers improved tracking and precise controls for a more enjoyable gaming experience.

    The CEO of Facebook said that users may view YouTube and play Xbox games directly on the Quest as he wrapped off his list. Facebook's Meta Quest 3 is significantly less expensive at $499 (Rs 41,260) than Apple's Vision Pro, which debuted with a hefty price tag of $3499 (Rs 2.89 lakh).

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Which is a BETTER smartphone for you? gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Which is a BETTER smartphone for you?

    Xiaomi 14 Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched in India Check features, price, colours & more gcw

    Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched in India; Check features, price, colours & more

    Apple working on 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, may launch in 2027: Report gcw

    Apple working on 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, may launch in 2027: Report

    Vivo V30, slimmest phone of 2024, launched in India; Check features, price & more gcw

    Vivo V30, 'slimmest phone of 2024', launched in India; Check features, price & more

    Xiaomi 14 to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

    Xiaomi 14 to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru water crisis: How are hospitals managing water deficits? vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: How are hospitals managing water deficits?

    WATCH: Prithviraj gives insights on 'Salaar Part 2', reveals shooting to begin soon NIR

    WATCH: Prithviraj gives insights on 'Salaar Part 2', reveals shooting to begin soon

    Kerala: PM Modi unveils long-waited Thalassery-Mahe Bypass for traffic anr

    Kerala: PM Modi unveils long-awaited Thalassery-Mahe Bypass for traffic; Details

    Oscars 2024: Did WWE-turned actor John Cena actually go naked on stage? Here's the truth RKK

    Oscars 2024: Did WWE star-turned actor John Cena actually go naked on stage? Here's the truth

    Uttar Pradesh: Several killed as bus catches fire after contact with live wire in Ghazipur (WATCH) AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: 5 killed as bus catches fire after contact with live wire in Ghazipur (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon