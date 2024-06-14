Apple Vision Pro headset to be introduced in 9 countries; Is India in the list?

The company is taking its premium mixed reality headset to 9 new countries this month which includes China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Apple is bringing the Vision Pro headset to more countries over the next few weeks. In fact, this month, the business is visiting nine additional countries—China's mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—with its high-end mixed reality headgear.

The business claims that Vision Pro creates amazing spatial experiences that change how people work, communicate, interact, relive memories, enjoy entertainment, and much more. It does this by seamlessly fusing digital material with the real environment.

Beginning on June 13 at 6 p.m. PT, pre-orders for the Vision Pro will be accepted in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The device will be available starting on June 28. International buyers may place their preorders for the gadget starting on June 28; it will be available starting on July 12.



"The response to Apple Vision Pro has been incredible, and we are excited to share the magic of spatial computing with more customers worldwide," said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, in a statement. He said, "We can’t wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination."

Earlier this year, the Vision Pro made its debut and was put up for $3,499 (about Rs 2.92 Lakh) in the US market.

The choice to make it more widely available may have been influenced by a number of studies indicating that there is poor demand for and perception of Apple's first-generation XR headset. In the beginning, Apple planned to produce around 800,000 Vision Pro headsets. According to sources, the corporation has now lowered the Vision Pro headset's output to 400,000 units for this year.

Apple Vision Pro is powered by the visionOS operating system. The company will be unveiling the visionOS 2 later this year which will come with several big features for the customers.

