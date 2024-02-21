Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple planning to launch 5 models in iPhone 16 series this year? Here's what we know

    There are rumors that Apple may choose to release up to five different iPhone 16 variants this year. On X (formerly Twitter), tipster Majin Bu said that two more iPhone 16 SE versions would be released in 2024. Here's what we know.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 8:59 PM IST

    Many Apple enthusiasts await the release of new iPhones each year. September is when the business typically releases its new lineup of smartphones, which consists of four models: regular, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max. However, there are currently rumors circulating that Apple may choose to release up to five variants in its next iPhone 16 series this year.

    On X (formerly Twitter), tipster Majin Bu said that two more iPhone 16 SE versions would be released in 2024. Along with possible pricing and other details, the referenced source has also released a few of the schematics for the future 2024 iPhones. 

    Leaked schematics suggest that the next iPhone 16 series may include five different variants. Apple may include the iPhone SE series in this year's flagship lineup in order to accomplish this. The renderings show different camera setups for each model; the iPhone 16 SE and iPhone 16 Plus SE, for example, have a single pill-shaped rear camera arrangement that is similar to the iPhone X.

    On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have a triple rear camera arrangement, while the standard iPhone 16 has a dual rear camera unit. In contrast to the square-shaped camera bump of the current iPhone 15 series, these designs, which have vertical camera setups with pill-shaped camera bumps, are consistent with earlier rumors.

    According to reports, the iPhone 16 SE may come with a 6.1-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, while the iPhone 16 Plus SE may have a bigger 6.7-inch screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Notably, the Dynamic Island functionality is purported to be included in both versions. Regarding the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, rumors suggest that they will have 6.3-inch displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz. On the other hand, a larger 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate is anticipated for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

    Users are encouraged to treat all of this information with caution as it is not official. It is still rather far off, but Apple is expected to reveal its 2024 iPhones in September of this year. In the days leading up to the debut, there will be a lot more leaks.
     

