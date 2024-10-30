Apple M4 Mac Mini with AI features launched in India; Check top features, price and more

Apple's latest product, the M4 Mac Mini, is finally living up to its moniker in a significant manner. It was released this week. The business is introducing the potent M4 Pro chipset, which is probably going to be included with the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro this year. Aside from the technology, the M4 Mac Mini's greatest improvement is its tiny size, which makes it comparable to the Apple TV. The macOS upgrade also gives you access to Apple Intelligence capabilities right out of the box.

Apple M4 Mac Mini: Price and availability

The base 16GB and 256GB storage models of the Apple M4 Mac Mini start at Rs 59,900 in India. If you want the M4 Pro CPU option with 24GB RAM and 512GB storage, the price goes up to Rs 1,49,900. In the nation, the M4 Mac Mini will go on sale on November 8.

What's so special about Apple M4 Mac Mini?

The M4 Mac Mini's size, which is now 5×5 inches, is the first thing you notice about it. It now weights only 670 grams, compared to 730 grams for the M4 Pro version. Even so, you won't ever feel power-scarce thanks to the new M4 chipset, which is further improved by the 16GB base memory. According to Apple, the M4 Mac Mini may outperform the M1 model by 1.8 times, and its Thunderbolt 5 connections allow for quicker data transfer rates. Depending on your demands, the M4 Mac Mini may accommodate up to 64GB of RAM and 8TB of SSD storage.

The new Mac Mini can operate three monitors simultaneously thanks to its M4 chipset. The Mac Mini contains a headphone jack and two USB C ports on the front for communication. There are several connectors on the rear, including DisplayPort, USB 4, Thunderbolt 4 or 5, HDMI, and Ethernet. Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E are also supported by the Mini.

By installing the latest version of macOS, the M4 Mac Mini has Apple Intelligence from the start, paving the way for capabilities like writing tools, Siri AI, and more. This has to be one of Apple's greatest recent product introductions for the Indian market based on its size, power, and pricing.



Latest Videos