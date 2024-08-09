Apple likely to launch Mac Mini M4 this year, company's smallest computer ever: Report

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Mac Mini will be powered by an AI-powered M4 chip. It is speculated that this device will bring in first major design change since 2010.  In a Bloomberg report, Mark Gurman also confirms that the upcoming desktop computer will be the smallest one so far and will feature the first major design change since 2010.

    The iPhone 16 series is only one of the new devices that Apple plans to release in 2024. Recent rumours state that the tech giant will unveil the upgraded Mac Mini, which is equipped with an M4 CPU that prioritises AI capabilities. Mark Gurman also states in a Bloomberg article that the next desktop computer will be the smallest to date and include the first significant design update since 2010. According to the rumour, the new gadget would also be far smaller than its predecessor, resembling an Apple TV streaming device in size. In contrast, the Apple TV box has a diameter of around 3.7 inches.

    Gurman added that this is the first time Apple would be utilising the same chip generation across all Macs to the list of firsts. The AI functions that the M4 chipset is intended to support will be available in October of this year.

    Apple is concentrating on making its devices even more small, thanks to the M4 chipset. Gurman did, however, clarify that although the next computer would be the tiniest, it will still be higher than the present one, which stands at 1.4 inches.

    The Mac Mini's casing is made of aluminium. According to the source, the new Mac Mini may be thought of as a little version of the iPad Pro. This strategy makes use of the company's proprietary silicon's reduced power needs. Although the new Mac mini may be more affordable to construct than the present model, which costs $599, it is unclear if Apple would lower the price for consumers or stick with the current pricing model.

    First up is the redesigned Mac mini, one of many new Mac releases that Apple has planned for the upcoming months. As part of the company's continuous hardware update cycle, this will be followed by M4 chip-powered iMacs and MacBook Pros later this year, MacBook Airs in the spring, and redesigned Mac Pro and Mac Studio models scheduled for mid-2025.

    This news brings in a spark of excitement among the users. In India, Apple does not go hand-in-hand with being affordable, but it is interesting to see if the company will do it with the Apple Mac Mini. The launch could possibly come with the launch of its most awaited iPhone 16 series and iOS 18. Besides, the MacBook Air M3 was recently launched in India. The laptop is priced at Rs 1,14,900

