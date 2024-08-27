Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Key rumored changes that could make a difference

If you’re an iPhone 15 user, should you upgrade to iPhone 16? If you’re planning to buy an iPhone 15 now, is it better to wait for iPhone 16? Here, we have curated all the rumoured differences between the iPhone 15 and the upcoming iPhone 16 and this might help you make a decision.

The release date of Apple's upcoming smartphone series, the iPhone 16 series, has been announced. We already know a fair amount about what to anticipate from the next generation of iPhones and how they will be different from the existing 15 series. Should owners of iPhone 15 series consider upgrading to iPhone 16 series? Is it wiser to wait for the iPhone 16 if you want to get an iPhone 15 right away? You might find it easier to decide if you look through our compilation of all the alleged changes between the impending iPhone 16 and the iPhone 15.

iPhone 16 to feel and look different

Leaks indicate that the iPhone 16 will look and feel different from the iPhone 15. It will include a vertical camera configuration, an action button, and a capture button. There won't be much changes on the face of the phone as the iPhone 16 is anticipated to have the same 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED screen with Dynamic Island—which is supposedly a tad brighter—as the iPhone 15. Unfortunately, only the Pro versions will be able to use the high-refresh-rate display.

The chipset will be going to the gamechanger

The forthcoming iPhone 16 and the iPhone 15 vary mostly in their chipsets. The iPhone 16 is anticipated to include the A18 processor, which is almost two generations ahead of the iPhone 15, which currently employs the A16 chip from the iPhone 14 Pro. With the introduction of Apple Intelligence and the ability to process AI on-device, this new CPU will significantly enhance overall performance, including multitasking and gaming.

Apple is also rumoured to be boosting the RAM from 6 GB to 8 GB in order to allow Apple Intelligence, which would improve the iPhone 16's speed even further. The next A18 chip, which is anticipated to be manufactured using TSMC's state-of-the-art 3nm technology, would not only perform better than the 4nm A16 Bionic, but also use a lot less power.

Will camera be same as iPhone 15?

The 48 MP primary, 12 MP ultra-wide, and 12 MP selfie cameras on the iPhone 16 are anticipated to be identical to those on the iPhone 15. However, the iPhone 16 should provide superior picture and video quality because of the A18's enhanced image sensing processing (ISP). Additionally, it is said that the iPhone 16's vertically orientated cameras may allow users to shoot 3D/spatial video, a feature that is presently only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

While iOS 18 will function flawlessly on both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15, the iPhone 16 will provide an enhanced experience thanks to Apple Intelligence, which includes an enhanced Siri with ChatGPT integration. At launch, other AI functions that are exclusive to the iPhone 16 series are also planned.

Price comparison

Following the release of the iPhone 16, Apple is anticipated to lower the price of the iPhone 15 by at least Rs 20,000, making the former an appealing alternative for about Rs 60,000. Estimated pricing for the iPhone 16 is Rs 79,900. Tech-savvy consumers would be wise to hold off on purchasing the iPhone 16 despite its higher price tag compared to the iPhone 15, since it will come with more features and capabilities and be more future-proof. The iPhone 15 ought to be more than sufficient for frequent users, and it should have no trouble performing daily duties.

Latest Videos