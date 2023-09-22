Apple iPhone 15 series sale begins: Long queues outside Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai stores - WATCH

This is the first iPhone launch after the inauguration of Apple Stores in Delhi and Mumbai . Similar to what we've seen in other Apple Stores across the globe, Apple enthusiasts are lining up outside the store.

The Apple iPhone 15 series sale has begun. The store opened at 8 am and the Apple Store employees are taking in buyers in batches. The Apple iPhone 15 series will soon be available for purchase. This is the first iPhone to be released following the opening of Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Apple fans are lined up outside the store to buy the newest new iPhones, which include: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This is similar to what we've seen at other Apple Stores around the world.

A long line of buyers was spotted outside Delhi's Select City Walk, which houses one of the two Apple Stores in India. People in the line have been waiting to get the device since 4 am in the morning. The lines extend all the way to the outer parts of the mall.

There is a bank promotion that offers a Rs 5000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card purchases for the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. For EMI transactions using an HDFC debit card, the same discount is offered. The iPhone 15 Pro, however, is not eligible for these reductions, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is not yet available on the online store. Apple provides 'Trade-in' alternatives in addition to direct savings. When users trade in a qualifying smartphone for a new iPhone, Apple claims they can get an immediate credit of up to Rs 55,700.