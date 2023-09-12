Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple event 2023 LIVE: iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9 & more to launch today | WATCH

    Apple event 2023: The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino in California tonight (Sep 12) starting at 10:30PM India time. You can watch the live event here.

    Apple event 2023 LIVE iPhone 15 series Apple Watch Series 9 more launch watch here gcw
    The stage is set for the big Apple launch tonight. At the company's Wonderlust event tonight, Apple enthusiasts will have the chance to witness the new and much-discussed Apple iPhone 15 series. Apple is expected to make multiple announcements tonight including new iPhone 15, new smartwatches and the latest AirPods. The event will commence tonight (Sept. 12) at 10:30 PM India time at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

    The eagerly anticipated iPhone 15 is anticipated to be unveiled by Apple tonight. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and Pro Max will likely be the four phones in the series.

     You can watch the event live at Apple website that works in Firefox, Safari, Chrome, and almost all other major browsers. Apple will also stream the event on YouTube.

    The iPhone 15 series is anticipated to be unveiled by Apple tonight. The specifications of the upcoming phones have been the subject of speculations. All four of the iPhone 15 series models are rumoured to make the changeover from Lightning to USB-C connector, starting with the most significant one. Many customers will like this update because it eliminates the need for them to purchase a second iPhone charger.

    The A16 Bionic chip will be used in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, while the A17 Bionic chip will be used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pro models will operate more quickly and effectively. The same processor from last year will be found in the lowest versions, however it is rumoured that Apple may increase RAM capacity.

    The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have displays that are, respectively, 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches larger than those of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. All four models are reportedly rumoured to have a Dynamic Island cutout this time, shattering the Pro exclusivity designation.

    The 48MP primary camera on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be an upgrade over the iPhone 14 Pro, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature a periscope zoom that offers 6x optical zoom.

