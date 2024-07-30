Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to start soon! HUGE discounts on OnePlus Nord CE 4, iQOO 12 and more

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has been teased. While exact dates are yet to be confirmed, the e-commerce giant has revealed some of the deals that will be available during the upcoming sale.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 4:39 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has been teased. The e-commerce behemoth has disclosed some of the offers that will be accessible during the next sale, but the dates are still pending. This event is likely for the celebration of this year's Independence Day, which is nearing. This is hardly shocking, as Amazon hosts a significant discount event just for Indians on this day each year. Here's all we know about the Great Freedom Festival deal on Amazon.

    According to the Amazon Great Freedom Festival teaser website, there will be a price reduction on a few of the well-liked OnePlus phones. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Nord 4, Nord CE 4, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12R, and OnePlus 12 are among of these. As the Amazon sale event draws nearer, the discount pricing for these products will be made public.

    Discounted prices will also be offered on the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, iQOO 12 5G, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, iQOO Z9, and iQOO Z9x during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Discounts are available on the Redmi 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi 12 5G, Note 13 Pro+, Xiaomi 14, and more. Fans of Samsung phones may also purchase gadgets like the Galaxy M15, Galaxy A35, and others.

    The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale website has revealed that a number of other devices, including the Realme Narzo 70 Pro, Tecno Pova 6 Pro, Tecno Spark 20 Pro, Poco M6 Pro, Poco C65, Oppo F27 Pro+, and a few more, would be available for a lower price. Coupon discounts of up to Rs 10,000, exchange offer discounts of up to Rs 50,000, and other promotions are available.

    Amazon said that during its amazing Freedom Festival sale, customers will receive "great deals" on cellphones. The corporation has just recently disclosed that the event will begin; the dates of the sales are still pending confirmation. During this time of year, other online retailers including Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales hold Independence Day sales, much like Amazon. Users are recommended to check discounts across various platforms to find the best value on their desired smartphone, even if these websites have not yet disclosed the dates of the sales. You may check out the website for all the information as India Today will be providing coverage of these sales events.

