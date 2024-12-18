From bicycle kicks to rabonas: Top 10 goals of 2024 featuring Alejandro Garnacho & Lamine Yamal (WATCH)

Let's go through the top 10 goals of 2024, including 9 nominated for FIFA Puskas Award, plus another one selected as the best goal of the Euro 2024.

As the year 2024 comes to a close, let's look at top 10 goals from around the world. Nine of the 10 goals were nominated for FIFA Puskas Award, named after legendary Hungarian player Ferenc Puskas, which honours the most outstanding goal of the year.

Here is the list of the top 10 goals of the year 2024:

1. Hassan Al Haydos: A powerful volley from the Qatar player outside the box against China PR in the AFC Asian Cup group stage.

2. Terry Antonis: A stunning effort from nearly the halfway line from the Aussie for his club Melbourne City against Western Sydney Wanderers in the Australian A-League.

 


3. Yassine Benzia: An outrageous bicycle kick for Algeria against South Africa, showcasing skill and courage.


4. Walter Bou: An audacious bicycle kick for Lanús from 20 yards out against Tigre in the Argentine Primera División.


5. Michaell Chirinos: A clean and powerful volley for Honduras against Costa Rica in the Concacaf Nations League play-off.


6. Alejandro Garnacho: A stunning bicycle kick against Everton in the Premier League, one of the best goals of the season. This goal by the Manchester United forward also won the Puskás award.

7. Mohammed Kudus: A solo goal for West Ham against Freiburg in the Europa League, showcasing incredible skill and determination.


8. Denis Omedi: A brilliant rabona by the Uganda national from the edge of the box against Kitara in the Ugandan Premier League.


9. Jaden Philogene: A stunning rabona by the Rotherham United player against Hull City in the English Championship, showcasing power and precision.


10. Lamine Yamal (ESP): The beautiful curler from FC Barcelona's star kid during his national team duty in Euro 2024 got the world's attention as it won the award for the best goal of the tournament. However, this goal wasn't part of the FIFA Puskás Award nominees for the year.

