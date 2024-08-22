Sergi Roberto set to Reunite with Cesc Fabregas at Como

Roberto moves on a free transfer after his Barcelona contract expired on June, 2024. The Spaniard's new contract with the Serie A side is for two years with options for further season.

Sergi Roberto is reportedly set to reunite with former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas at Como. The 32-year-old is close to completing his move to the Serie A club, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Roberto moves on a free transfer after his Barcelona contract expired in June. The contract is for two years with options for further season.

Former Spain international Fabregas ended his playing career at Como in 2023 and took charge as the club's assistant manager while they were in the Serie B. I Lariani finished second in the Italian second tier standings last term to earn automatic promotion to the Serie A. Meanwhile, Fabregas, who has successfully completed all his training badges, was officially announced as Biancoblu's new head coach on July, 2024.

Roberto joined Blaugrana's famous La Masia academy aged 14, and went on to make 373 appearances for the senior team, scoring 19 goals. The versatile midfielder's most iconic moment with the club came back in 2017, when he scored the winner against Paris Saint Germain in the 6-5 aggregate win in the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

The Spaniard did have offers from other clubs, including the likes of Ajax and Fiorentina and some Premier League clubs, but the midfielder decided to embark on a new journey with newly promoted Como. Meanwhile, Roberto is not the only big name to join the Voltaics this summer. The Blue and Whites have left no stone unturned on their return to the top tier, brining in the likes of Rafael Varane, 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, from Manchester United, along with veteran Pepe Reina, Andrea Belotti and Andrea Dossena.

Como started their 2024-25 Serie A campaign with a 3-0 defeat away to Juventus at the weekend. Their next game is against Cagliari at Sardegna Arena on Monday (August 26).

