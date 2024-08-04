Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Pau Victor's brace helps Blaugrana secure 2-1 win in pre-season El Clasico

    Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-1 in a pre-season El Clasico in New Jersey on Saturday thanks to youngster Pau Victor's brace. Los Blancos' lone goal came through Nico Paz's late effort. 

    football Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Pau Victor's brace helps Blaugrana secure 2-1 win in pre-season El Clasico scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 9:58 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    Barcelona secured a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in a pre-season El Clasico at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday. Pau Victor scored a brace (42' & 54'), while Carlo Ancelotti's men pulled one back through Nico Paz's effort eight minutes from time. Meanwhile, the match was delayed by over an hour because of lightning. But that didn't have any effect on the intensity of the game as both teams played out an entertaining game of football. 

    Although it was Real Madrid who found the back of the net mid-way through the first half through Arda Guler, the Turkish youngster's goal was ruled out for offside. Three minutes before the break, Barca drew the first blood when Robert Lewandowski miscontrolled Alex Valle's perfect cross and the ball fell kindly for Victor to head home. 

    It was the 22-year-old's second goal in two games, having got on the scoresheet against Manchester City last time out. The short interval, because of the delay, made sure the momentum was maintained and Victor scored is second of the night soon after. Nine minutes into the second half, full-back Valle delivered yet another brilliant cross to find Victor all alone through the middle and the Spaniard struck home from close range to make the score 2-0.

    In response, Ancelotti brought in Vinicius Jr and Joan Martinez in place of Militao and Brahim Diaz. The Brazilian winger's introduction changed the tide somewhat in Los Blancos' favour, the 24-year-old combining with compatriot Endrick and coming close to halving the deficit from a corner but poor touch let him down. 

    Although Paz set up a thrilling finale by reducing the deficit with a thunderous header in the 82nd-minute, Flick's side held on to the slender lead and took home the spoils. The Dutchman has made a positive start as the head coach of Barcelona, winning both the pre-season friendlies. Blaugrana will next take on AC Milan in Baltimore in the mid-week before returning to Spain for their final pre-season fixture versus Monaco next week.

    The Catalan giants will kick-off their La Liga campaign away to Valencia on August 17. Real Madrid, on the other hand, will take on Chelsea in their final friendly on Wednesday, before battling it out against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final at National Stadium Warsaw on August 14. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kuldeep Yadav predicted Spain would beat England 2-1 to lift Euro 2024 title; video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Kuldeep Yadav predicted Spain would beat England 2-1 to lift Euro 2024 title; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Euro 2024: England's Luke Shaw injury concerns persist ahead of Slovenia game osf

    Euro 2024: England's Luke Shaw injury concerns persist ahead of Slovenia game

    Euro 2024: Scotland need John McGinn to turn up if they are to make history at the mega event osf

    Euro 2024: Scotland need John McGinn to turn up if they are to make history at the mega event

    Football Robert Lewandowski's Euro 2024 Exit: A harsh reality for Poland's star striker osf

    Robert Lewandowski's Euro 2024 Exit: A harsh reality for Poland's star striker

    Euro 2024: Controversial VAR decision frustrates Koeman and Van Dijk in draw against France (WATCH) osf

    Euro 2024: Controversial VAR decision frustrates Koeman and Van Dijk in draw against France (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Stop bullshing me Joe Biden told Israeli PM Netanyahu amid Mideast tensions report gcw

    ‘Stop bullsh***ing me’: Joe Biden told Israeli PM Netanyahu amid Mideast tensions: Report

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government to build secure township for tragedy survivors anr

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government to build secure township for tragedy survivors

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced: Check August 4 rates in YOUR city gcw

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced: Check August 4 rates in YOUR city

    Kerala: Case filed against director Akhil Marar for Facebook post against CM's distress fund anr

    Kerala: Director Akhil Marar booked for Facebook post against CM's distress fund

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll stands at 365 till Saturday Aug 02 2024; search operations enter 6th day anr

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll stands at 365 till Saturday; search operations enter 6th day

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon