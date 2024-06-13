Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘In Paris, I wasn’t good’ – Lionel Messi reflects on difficult times at Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

    Lionel Messi opens up about his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), reflecting on personal challenges and the decision to leave the club after two seasons.

    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

    Since leaving Paris Saint-Germain last summer on a free transfer, Lionel Messi (36) has been vocal about his unhappiness at the club. In his two seasons with Les Parisiens, he won the Ligue 1 title; however, the club did not come closer to achieving its major objective: winning the UEFA Champions League. His time at PSG came to an end at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season. Rumours of a contract extension were rife, but an unsanctioned trip to the Middle East towards the end of the campaign brought his time in the French capital to an end. The striker was sanctioned by the club, and the relationship soured.

    Upon the expiry of his contract, he joined Inter Miami. In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Messi reflected on his time with PSG. “I have nothing against them, but unfortunately, it didn’t go as I had hoped. Personally, I struggled with the change; it was very difficult for us. It really affected me personally,” said Messi, who once again stated that it wasn’t his choice to depart Barcelona. The move was forced due to the financial situation of the La Liga side.

    He also shared a negative anecdote about life in Paris: “In Paris, the neighbours knocked on the door at nine or ten o’clock in the evening to say that my kids shouldn’t be playing football. The neighbours bothered us, it played a lot on my mind and that had an effect on the pitch. In Paris, on a personal level, I wasn’t good,” he said.

    Despite these challenges, Messi highlighted one positive memory from his time at PSG, although it was unrelated to the club: “When I was in Paris, the best thing that happened to me was becoming World Champion (with Argentina),” said Messi. This sentiment reflects his mixed feelings about the club during his two-year stint.

    Messi has since moved on to Inter Miami, where he intends to finish his career. His experience at PSG, while successful on the field in terms of domestic titles, was marred by personal challenges and a perceived lack of fulfillment in achieving his broader footballing goals.

    Also Read: Edin Terzic leaves Borussia Dortmund after remarkable tenure at the German club

