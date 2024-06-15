Euro 2024 Group B: Who will prevail in the Group of Death?

Explore the intense competition of Euro 2024 Group B, featuring Spain, Croatia, Italy, and Albania. This group, known as the Group of Death, promises thrilling football action and fierce battles among European football giants.

Euro 2024 boasts a tantalising group that could see any of its four teams advance to the round of 16. But who will emerge victorious from Group B? Let’s delve into it.

Who is in Group B?

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

Group B is undoubtedly this summer’s Group of Death, featuring four strong sides all aiming to progress to the round of 16. The favourites are likely Spain, having lost just once in qualifying and netting 25 goals, a tally exceeded only by Portugal and France. Luis de la Fuente’s squad also clinched the Nations League title in 2023, defeating Italy and Croatia in the semis and finals, respectively. Barring any major injuries, Spain should lead the pack.

Key Match: Spain vs Italy

Every game in this group is crucial, but mark your calendars for June 20 when Spain takes on Italy at the Arena AufSchalke. It’s a clash between two European football giants—Spain, the Nations League winners, and Italy, the reigning European champions. This isn’t just a highlight of the group stage; it’s a must-watch for all football fans.

Players to Watch:

Lamine Yamal (Spain): The Barcelona teenager has been exceptional for both club and country this season, becoming Spain’s youngest-ever player and goalscorer.

Martin Baturina (Croatia): Regarded as Luka Modrić’s successor, Baturina has been a mainstay at Dinamo Zagreb and could make a significant impact at this Euros.

Federico Dimarco (Italy): The Inter defender has had a stellar season and will be a crucial figure in Italy’s campaign.

Kristjan Asllani (Albania): A key midfielder for Albania, Asllani will play a pivotal role in their quest to reach the round of 16.

While Spain and Italy are the front-runners to advance from Group B, could Croatia, led by the legendary Luka Modrić, provide one last moment of brilliance? Modrić, at 38, is likely playing in his final major tournament and will aim to propel Croatia beyond their best Euro finishes (quarter-finals in 1996 and 2008).

