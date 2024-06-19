Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo sends uplifting message after Portugal's late win over Czechia; read post

    Following Portugal's dramatic late victory over Czechia in a Euro 2024 qualifier, Cristiano Ronaldo shared an uplifting message, "Até ao fim, Portugal!!!" on social media. The post, celebrating the team's resilience and determination, has energised fans and highlighted Ronaldo's unwavering support for his national team.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

    In a thrilling Euro 2024 qualifier, Portugal clinched a dramatic late victory over Czechia, keeping their hopes alive for a strong tournament showing. The match, filled with intense moments and last-minute heroics, saw Portugal emerging victorious, much to the delight of fans worldwide. Among the many voices celebrating the win was none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, who took to social media to share an uplifting message with his followers.

    The Portuguese superstar, known for his passionate commitment to his national team, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram and Twitter shortly after the match. "Até ao fim, Portugal!!!" Ronaldo wrote, which translates to "Until the end, Portugal!!!" His post resonated with fans, encapsulating the spirit and determination that defined Portugal's performance against Czechia.

    The game itself was a nail-biter, with Portugal struggling to break down a resilient Czech defense for most of the match. Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, it wasn't until the final moments that Portugal managed to secure the winning goal. The late strike ignited celebrations among players and fans alike, a testament to the team's perseverance and fighting spirit.

    Ronaldo, who has been an integral part of Portugal's footballing success over the years, watched the match from the sidelines, nursing a minor injury. Despite his absence on the field, his influence and support were unmistakable. His post-match message was a rallying cry, inspiring his teammates and supporters to continue believing in their collective potential.

    The victory over Czechia is a significant boost for Portugal as they aim to secure their place in Euro 2024. The team's performance, characterized by resilience and last-minute heroics, highlighted their readiness to compete at the highest level. With Ronaldo's unwavering support and the squad's collective determination, Portugal remains a formidable contender in the tournament.

    Fans responded enthusiastically to Ronaldo's message, flooding his social media with comments of support and admiration. The post quickly garnered millions of likes and shares, demonstrating the widespread impact of Ronaldo's words. His message of unity and perseverance struck a chord with many, reinforcing the idea that Portugal's journey in Euro 2024 is a collective effort driven by passion and dedication.

    As Portugal prepares for their upcoming fixtures, the late win over Czechia serves as a powerful reminder of what the team is capable of achieving. Ronaldo's uplifting message, "Até ao fim, Portugal!!!" will undoubtedly echo in the minds of players and fans alike, motivating them to strive for greatness in every match.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 1:14 PM IST
