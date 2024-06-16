Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Barcelona star's take a dig at Kylian Mbappe, sparks controversy in Football circles

    Barcelona star Raphinha's comments aimed at Kylian Mbappe over his Euro 2024 remarks have stirred debate in the football world, highlighting differing opinions on the difficulty of winning the European Championships versus the World Cup.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 7:02 PM IST

    Comments made by Barcelona star Raphinha have caused a stir in the football world this weekend, as he took a dig at new Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe.

    Mbappe recently sparked controversy by suggesting that winning the European Championships is a tougher challenge than triumphing in the World Cup. This statement comes ahead of his leadership of France in Euro 2024.

    The remarks drew criticism from players and pundits who disagreed with Mbappe's assertion. Addressing the issue in a press conference before Brazil's Copa América campaign, Raphinha spoke on behalf of many offended in South America and aimed a pointed jab at Mbappe. He referenced France's World Cup final loss to Argentina in 2022, saying:

    "Unfortunately for him, and fortunately for us, he lost a World Cup to a South American team. I would like to see the European teams do the qualifiers in South America, on the pitch and at the altitude we face. I want to see then if it’s easy or difficult!"

    Raphinha's comments reflect the ongoing debate in international football about the challenges faced by teams from different regions, adding an intriguing dimension to the build-up to Euro 2024 and the Copa América.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2024, 7:23 PM IST
