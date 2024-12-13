2026 World Cup qualifying draw: Date, time, live stream and everything you need to know

The 2026 World Cup qualifying draw takes place today, with 48 teams competing, including 16 from Europe, and will be streamed live on FIFA's website and YouTube channel

2026 World Cup qualifying draw: Date, time, live stream and everything you need to know dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 5:57 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

The 2026 World Cup qualifying draw for European teams will take place today, Friday, December 13, at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Here's everything you need to know about the draw and the road to the 2026 World Cup.

Draw details

- Date: Friday, December 13
- Time: 11am GMT (12pm CET)
- Location: FIFA headquarters, Zurich, Switzerland
- Live Stream: FIFA's website, YouTube channel, and FIFA+ on-demand TV service

Qualifying format

The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams, up from 32 in the previous edition. The qualifying process for European teams will consist of 12 groups, with six groups containing four teams and the other six groups containing five teams.

How the draw works

Teams in one pot will be drawn and placed in separate groups in a way that no teams from the same pot can be drawn into the same group. The groups will be filled with teams from the five pots, with the top team in each group qualifying automatically for the 2026 World Cup. Teams that finish second will enter a play-off round.

Pots and Teams

The teams have been divided into five pots based on their FIFA rankings. Here are the teams in each pot:

Pot 1: Spain, Germany, Portugal, France, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Croatia, England, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria

Pot 2: Ukraine, Sweden, Turkey, Wales, Hungary, Serbia, Poland, Greece, Romania, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Norway

Pot 3: Scotland, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, North Macedonia, Georgia, Finland, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Israel

Pot 4: Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Kosovo, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Lithuania

Pot 5: Moldova, Malta, Andorra, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino

Qualifying Schedule

The qualifying matches will be played over five international breaks:

- March 21-25, 2025 (only for teams in five-nation groups)
- June 6-10, 2025
- September 4-9, 2025
- October 9-14, 2025
- November 13-18, 2025

The play-offs are scheduled for March 26-31, 2026.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

football La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona suffers shock defeat at Real Sociedad scr

La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona suffers shock defeat at Real Sociedad

football Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan, Napoli play out 1-1 draw at San Siro scr

Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan, Napoli play out 1-1 draw

football Rodri Wins Ballon dOr Award, Martinez Best Goalkeeper scr

Rodri wins Ballon d'Or 2024: Full list of winners here

football Serie A 2024-25: Moise Kean nets double as Fiorentina thrash Roma 5-1 scr

Serie A 2024-25: Moise Kean nets double as Fiorentina thrash Roma 5-1

football PSG refuses to pay Kylian Mbappe 55 million euros despite LFP's ruling scr

PSG refuses to pay Kylian Mbappe 55 million euros despite LFP's ruling

Recent Stories

Virat Kohli's son Akaay's name creates unique record; Check HERE ATG

Virat Kohli's son Akaay's name creates unique record; Check HERE

Telangana High Court grants interim bail to Actor Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 stampede case dmn

Telangana High Court grants interim bail to actor Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 stampede case

National Award to movie announcements: 'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty's major milestones of 2024 ATG

National Award to movie announcements: 'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty's major milestones of 2024

Kolkata HORROR! Severed head of woman found in garbage pile, body missing gcw

Kolkata HORROR! Severed head of woman found in garbage pile, body missing

Pakistan's FIA files false FIR against Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh over 'security threat, inciting violence' shk

Pakistan’s FIA files false FIR against Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh over 'security threat, inciting violence'

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon