    DJ MaskBox Declares 2023 The Year of Desi Hip-Hop

    DJ MaskBox's music transcends genres and is an eclectic mix of pop, desi pop, hip-hop, drill and EDM

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 4:33 PM IST


    DJ MaskBox keeps his identity shroud with a mask, but doesn’t put his creativity in a box. His music transcends genres and is an eclectic mix of pop, desi pop, hip-hop, drill and EDM. He believes that the dance floor is where people find freedom from all miseries and one genre cannot define these moments of joy and celebration. He says, “I am proud that my mixes and music are the soundtrack of people’s nights. When people are out on the town and celebrating they just want good and uplifting vibes - instead of a specific sound, I focus on this specific feeling and meet my listeners where they want to be.”. 

    DJ MaskBox has been on a musical journey around the world and in fact learnt the art of DJing abroad. But he’s still a true Indian at heart. He always includes little touches of indie Indian music, and desi hip-hop in his music. His support of hindi raps has spawned unique musical creations, curations and collaborations. 

    He is always striving to polish his artistic talents and invent new concepts for the dance scene. With his recent focus on desi hip-hop, his popularity has soared and new listeners are enjoying his music and live sets. With such momentum to his name at the moment, DJ MaskBox is eager to release his new music. Without revealing the specifics DJ MaskBox told us that his new project will be a mix bag of hip-hop and other genres and will feature new remixes and original music. 

    A tour is also on the cards for DJ MaskBox in 2023. He’ll continue to be in the studio for the next few months and will focus on music production. And then he’ll be embarking on his Hip-Hop Haq se Tour at the end of this year.

