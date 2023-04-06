Afsar Ansari aka Shanuzz Salon Gives Professional Output In His Hair Transformations

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Afsar is known for his ability to experiment with traditional and modern looks and fuse them seamlessly.

    Afsar Ansari aka Shanuzz Salon  is a professional hairstylist from Mumbai, has brought revolutionary looks in the world of hair transformations . With his expertise in Keratin treatment, he has transformed the looks of popular television stars, enormously famous influencers, well-known actresses, and fashion influencers. Afsar is known for his ability to experiment with traditional and modern looks and fuse them seamlessly.

    Afsar's passion for hair styling started at a young age. As a child, he was fascinated by the way hair could be transformed, and he started experimenting with his friends' hair. With time, he honed his skills and gained recognition for his ability to transform even the most difficult of hair types.

    Afsar's reputation has spread far and wide, and he now boasts an impressive list of clients, including some of the most famous names in the entertainment industry. Popular television star Karanvir Bohra, enormously famous influencer Mr. Faisu, well-known actress Riva Arora, and fashion influencer Nita Shilimkar are just a few of his satisfied clients.

    One of Afsar's key strengths is his ability to understand his clients' unique requirements and suggest a hairstyle that best suits them. He also takes into account their lifestyle, face shape, and skin tone to create a look that enhances their natural beauty.

    Afsar's signature service is his Keratin treatment, which he recommends for those looking to tame frizzy, unmanageable hair. This treatment not only makes hair smoother and more manageable but also adds shine and luster. Afsar's Keratin treatment has been known to transform even the most unruly hair into silky smooth locks.

    Afsar's creativity and eye for detail are evident in his work, which often involves experimenting with different hair textures, colors, and styles. He is not afraid to take risks and is always willing to push boundaries to achieve the perfect look for his clients.

    Afsar's creativity and will to create the perfect look for his clients has brought his name in the list of top hairstylists in Mumbai.

