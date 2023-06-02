Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Read THIS before booking tickets for Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s rom-com

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, hit the theatres today. Fans who watched the movie last night called the film a total ‘Family Entertainer’.

Sushmita Mukherjee, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi play important roles in the film. The Central Board Of Film Certification granted the picture a U/A rating and allowed 2 hours and 12 minutes (132 minutes). The film is projected to do well at the box office because it will be shown on roughly 1500 screens in India. It will also be the last major solo Hindi feature until Adipurush, released on June 16.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke premiered last night, and fans appear to be thrilled with the unique tale, hailing it as the ideal family amusement. The film's soulful music has piqued people's interest and are now charting.

So, while we're talking, take a look at the early Twitter reviews for the Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal blockbuster.

The advance booking window for Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's film was rather large. The film sold around 22,000 tickets in the three major chains, indicating a good start. The 'buy one, get one' deal on web tickets increased advance booking numbers.





Zara Hatke, in the meanwhile, Zara Bachke is a Maddock Films production directed by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. Laxman Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai, and Ramiz Khan wrote the screenplay.