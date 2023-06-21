World Music Day 2023: Here are top 7 Bengali hits sung by Shreya Ghoshal

One of the most versatile singers in the Indian music industry who has been ruling the roost is Shreya Ghoshal. After winning the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma, Ghoshal received a number of national accolades for her performances in numerous Bollywood and Tollywood songs. We bring to you a list of the top seven Bengali songs sung by the melodious performer.

Eto Alo: One of Shreya Ghoshal's most well-known songs of 2015 was the song Eto Alo from 'Katmandu'. Abir Chatterjee, Soham, Rudranil Ghosh, Saswata Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, and Srabanti Chatterjee starred in the movie. Raj Chakraborty was the director and Anupam Roy was the song's writer.

Jao Pakhi Bolo: The lyrics of this song is written and composed by Aninda Chatterjee and Chandril Bhattacharya and is featured in a Bengali film 'Antaheen' starring Radhika Apte and Rahul Bose in lea roles. The piece, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, is an absolute delight to the ears, especially when it is drizzling outside.

Jani Dekha Howbe Male: It is a bengali song released in 2011 and is composed by Indraadip Das Gupta. The female version of the piece, sung by Shreya Ghoshal is melodious as and lyrical at the same time. Ghoshal aptly captures the nuances and delivers a flawless song.

Tomake Chuye Dilam: Another popular song by Shreya Ghoshal, Tomake Chuye Dilam was released in 2016. Shreya Ghoshal sang the song's female version for the film 'Bastushaap'. Poet Srijato wrote the song's lyrics, and Indraadip Dasgupta composed the music for the movie.

Chaiche Mon Onno Chawa: This is one of Shreya Ghosal's most well-known commercial hits. This song was included in the 2016 film Potadar Kirtee. This song, which features lyrics by Gautam Susmit and music by Bappi Lahiri was a major hit and a craze among the public.

Baishnob Sei Jon: This song, Baishnob Sei Jon, was composed by Anindya Chatterjee and performed by Shreya Ghoshal. This song, which was from the film Gotro, was directed by Nandita Roy. The mother-daughter connection is the subject of this movie.

Bhalobashar Morshum: The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and is from the movie 'X Equals To Prem'. The song is an iconic romantic number and Shreya's melodious voice does complete justice to the song.