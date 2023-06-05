World Environment Day: Leonardo DiCaprio to Aamir Khan-9 actors favour of protecting, preserving the natural

On World Environment Day, let us look through a few moments where celebrities brought about environmental awareness. By Mahalekshmi

The mission to protect the environment and do what is right for its well-being is an oath every individual should take on this Environment Day. To protect what provides is our duty; as we know it, we are working towards the End and not a bright future.

The Celebrity world has a handful of stars who have dedicated their time to working towards and spreading awareness of the environment. This Environment Day, let us flick through a few moments where celebrities brought about environmental awareness.

Leonardo DiCaprio

One of the most outspoken environmentalists in Hollywood, he focuses on bringing awareness about alarming environmental issues, protecting endangered species and even restoring ecosystems. The ‘Titanic’ star also took the opportunity of his Oscar win to spread this message in hope of change. He has also used the medium of film, ‘The 11th Hour’, a documentary related to global warming.

Sir David Attenborough

This legendary broadcaster advocates how human activities impede the environment. Attenborough received the prestigious “Green Star Award” for his extraordinary dedication of 60 years to the environment. His extensive work in creating documentaries on the planet and spreading the message of battling Climate Change makes him one of the top celebrity environmental activists.

Meryl Streep

With the Natural Resources Defense Council, this Oscar-winning actress began her advocacy for the environment in the 1980s. She is co-founder of ‘Mothers and Others’ which supports organic agriculture and raises environmental food awareness. Her eco-friendly methods and lifestyle have been an inspiration for people. She has also aimed at raising awareness of toxins present in consumer products.



Dia Mirza

The UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India and the Ambassador of Wildlife Trust of India, she is a huge supporter of conscious environmentalism. Mirza has also been spotted actively participating in drives to promote awareness of the environment, gather help to create a clean livelihood and protect wildlife.



Mark Ruffalo

‘The Hulk’ actor is a huge advocate for renewable energy and is a notable environmental activist due to his fascination towards nature. He has co-founded “The Solutions Project” which promotes switching to clean energy and fights Climate Change issues. He is actively involved in campaigns and drives that are nature related, using his social media platforms to spread awareness of the good cause.



Bhumi Pednekar

She has been a voice that echoes in favour of the environment. She has shared information on several factors that affect the depletion of the environment and the functioning of policies. All of this has been achieved through her initiative Climate Warriors. With this, she has actively garnered followers in promoting planet-conscious behaviour.



Alia Bhatt

With an initiative called Coexist, she strives to make people understand the balance of nature and life. She has actively spoken about preserving flora and fauna, bringing awareness to how Water pollution affects underwater life. She also uses her social media as a platform for this good cause. Her #BeatPlasticPollution was effective in reducing the use of plastic, inspiring people through her efforts.



Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s non-profit organisation, Paani Foundation, has worked towards the prevention of drought and watershed management in Maharashtra. Paani Foundation has been organizing the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup competition, where villages compete to implement watershed management and water conservation methods in the summer months.



Robert Downey Jr.

To combat the crisis of Climate Change, the ‘Iron Man’ actor has stepped forward with his FootPrint Coalition. He has helped move matter in terms of funding for the works of environmental protection and preservation. He has also rendered focus on technology that would aid in tackling environmental challenges. He has also been chosen to recruit environmental heroes to help with the task.