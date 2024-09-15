With Tumbbad’s re-release, Sohum Shah confirms a thrilling sequel and teases a terrifying 'Pralay' [WATCH]

Sohum Shah hasn't said anything else about the film. However, in an earlier interview, he claimed that the story will center on Vinayak's son Pandurang, and greed will once again be the major soul and essence of the plot.

Fans are excited as the 2018 horror and fantasy film Tumbbad is re-released on the big screen after 6 years of its theatrical release. The movie went unnoticed back then, however, the fans are now appreciating the underrated masterpiece, especially after the re-release of Laila Majnu. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad stars Sohum Shah in the leading role.

It is no surprise that the movie was hard to come by as it took over 6 years for the makers to get everything exactly right. The director, Rahi Anil, and the actors were detail-oriented and highly specific about what they needed whether it was VFX, sounds, or other related aspects of the film. However, since its OTT debut and later re-release on September 13, many fans have been requesting a sequel from Sohum Shah. The actor did not disappoint the fans and have made a big announcement.

Sohum Shah announced today, one day after the film was re-released in theaters, that they aim to make Tumbbad 2. He announced it on his own Instagram account with a promo video. In the video, his character Vinayak's son Pandurang asks him what will happen if the haveli gates are reopened. Will Hastar return? Vinayak responds, 'pralay aayega'.

Sohum Shah hasn't said anything else about the film. However, in an earlier interview, he claimed that the story will center on Vinayak's son Pandurang, and greed will once again be the major soul and essence of the plot. The post has several comments from the fans, trying to get more details about the new release. One user wrote, "Very excited for the storyline sir!"

Another user wrote, "One of the greatest movie of Indian cinema!! Waiting for tumbbad 2"

In addition to Tumbbad and Laila Majnu, other films that have been re-released in theaters this year include Rockstar, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Veer-Zaara.

