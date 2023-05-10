Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorce? Here's the REAL reason

    Naga Chaitanya recently spoke about his broken marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and addressed the dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala 
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published May 10, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    Naga Chaitanya, promoting his next film, 'Custody', has spoken out about his failed marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He described it as "unfortunate," but said, "he has enormous respect for the phase." After his divorce from Samantha, the actor obliquely addressed relationship allegations with Sobhita Dhulipala.

    Naga Chaitanya revealed out about his broken marriage with Samantha and replied to media rumours about them in an interview with Prema The Journalist, a YouTube Channel. Naga said, "Whatever happened in my personal life with my marriage, that's very unfortunate. But I have immense respect for that phase of my life. It is due to the media reportage and how they've portrayed everything by speculating and spreading rumours the whole respect is lost and diminished in the public eye. This is what hurt me a lot. It was almost a year since the court gave us divorce on mutual consent."

    The actor also stated that suspicions about his personal life and links to a third party had 'hurt' him. "Just for headlines, they're linking my name to some third person and speculating more," he explained. This has been quite painful for me. They are being pulled into this whole mess for no purpose or fault. Whatever occurred, they should let it go. I just hope they'll stop and let me finish my explanation."

    Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's marriage
    Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met while filming Ye Maya Chesave and married in a beautiful vacation wedding in 2017. After four years of marriage, the couple announced their divorce over social media. The star stated that they split last year as well. 

    Naga Chaitanya on the work front
    Meanwhile, Naga Custody will be released in Tamil and Telugu cinemas on May 12. The film's female lead is Krithi Shetty. Arvind Swami plays the adversary. In supporting parts, it stars Priyamani, Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath.

     

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
