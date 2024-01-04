Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who did Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy find funniest while filming the movie? Read

    Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt formed a close friendship on the Oppenheimer set, where humor was vital for Murphy's serious role. Blunt's comedic presence eased the heavy atmosphere

    In the midst of the intense filming days for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy found solace in the laughter and humor brought by his co-star, Emily Blunt, who portrayed J. Robert Oppenheimer's wife, Kitty. The two actors developed a close friendship as they navigated the challenges of their roles, with Murphy expressing how Blunt's comedic prowess became a vital source of lightness on set.

    During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Murphy shared a fundamental rule he adheres to while working on serious projects: "I can't work unless there's a lightness around the set." Given the weighty nature of the film and his portrayal of the renowned scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, Murphy emphasized the importance of maintaining a relaxed atmosphere. "A lot of the films I do are quite heavy and go to some dark, challenging places, and you have to be relaxed to do that," he explained. "There has to be some levity. I can't be in that dark place all the time. I don't have the stamina for it."

    Murphy praised Emily Blunt as one of the funniest people he has ever met, highlighting her ability to infuse humor into the challenging filming days. Their shared laughter not only helped create a light-hearted environment but also fostered a close bond between the co-stars.

    ALSO READ: Dunki song 'Chal Ve Watna' OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu steal hearts in emotional rollercoaster [Video]

    The physical demands of the role added an extra layer of challenge for Cillian Murphy, who underwent a significant transformation to accurately portray J. Robert Oppenheimer. Emily Blunt, shedding light on Murphy's dedication, discussed his stringent diet during the filming. "He could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated," she revealed. Matt Damon, another cast member, commended Murphy's commitment, acknowledging the demanding nature of the work and the meticulous attention to detail required by Christopher Nolan.

    Addressing his dramatic weight loss, Murphy advised against such extreme measures but emphasized the importance of capturing Oppenheimer's distinct physicality. In an interview with IndieWire, he stated, "I love acting with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right." Describing Oppenheimer's slim and almost emaciated appearance, Murphy explained the collaborative effort with costume and tailoring to achieve the desired silhouette and expressions.

