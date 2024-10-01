When Prabhas was in tears after Anushka Shetty teased him on the movie set; know what happened next

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have worked together in four films, starting with 'Billa'. In this film, they both acted together, with Anushka playing a girlfriend with negative shades. The film received an average response. However, their next film 'Mirchi' was a success. After seeing this pair in this film, everyone described them as the perfect couple. Their height and personalities matched, making them a beloved on-screen pair. Moreover, their close friendship sparked numerous rumors.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's Wedding Rumors

As Prabhas and Anushka worked on four consecutive films together, rumors of a love story between them began to circulate. Close-up photos of them added fuel to the fire. When asked about Anushka, Prabhas would praise her to the skies, often calling her his best co-star. He frequently spoke about her beauty. All these factors led to speculation that they were dating. However, neither of them provided clarity or explicitly denied the rumors. As a result, the rumors persist to this day.

Prabhas and Anushka's Old Video Goes Viral

Numerous reports of their impending marriage have been made, and the speculation continues. With the rise of social media, these rumors have only intensified, resurfacing periodically. However, Prabhas and Anushka remain focused on their respective careers, seemingly unfazed by the gossip. Amidst this backdrop, an old conversation between them has gone viral. The highlight is Anushka teasing Prabhas. Let's delve into the details.

Anushka Teases Prabhas on the Sets of 'Baahubali'

Prabhas and Anushka have played romantic leads in several films, showcasing their sizzling on-screen chemistry. This has earned them the title of the best on-screen couple. However, off-screen, Anushka is known to tease Prabhas, often leaving him embarrassed. The reason? She would playfully call him "My Son" in front of everyone. This raised eyebrows, as it seemed odd for her to refer to her rumoured love interest as her son. However, there's a logical explanation behind it, which is the highlight here.

Anushka Calls Prabhas Her Son

While Anushka and Prabhas have been paired romantically in most of their films, 'Baahubali' saw them playing both lovers and mother-son. Initially, Prabhas appears as Amarendra Baahubali, the young king of the Mahishmati kingdom. Anushka plays Devasena, who falls in love with him and becomes his queen. They have a son, Mahendra Baahubali. Thus, Prabhas plays Anushka's son in two different roles. Anushka would playfully tease Prabhas on set, calling out for her "son" whenever she couldn't find him. She would do this in front of everyone, much to Prabhas's embarrassment. Anushka revealed this in an interview, stating that while Prabhas never teased her, she would playfully call him "My Son" to tease him. She shared this anecdote during the promotions of 'Baahubali', and it has now resurfaced online.

Anushka to Marry a Businessman?

Meanwhile, there are reports that Anushka is ready for marriage. It is said that she is going to marry a businessman. Sources suggest that discussions have already taken place between the two families and wedding preparations are underway. However, the veracity of these claims remains to be seen. Is this another rumor, or is there truth to it? Only time will tell. Currently, Anushka is busy with 'Ghati', directed by Krish.

On the other hand, Prabhas is working on 'The Raja Saab', a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi. He is also doing a film with Hanu Raghavapudi, tentatively titled 'Pooja'. Additionally, he has 'Spirit' with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Salaar 2', and 'Kalki 2' in the pipeline.



Latest Videos