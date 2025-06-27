Squid Game Season 3 drops today, but when can fans in India start streaming the final chapter of Netflix’s blockbuster series? Here's everything to know about the release time.

Squid Game fans across India are gearing up for one of the biggest streaming moments of the year, as the third and final season of the global K-drama phenomenon is set to premiere today—Friday, June 27. But while the excitement is building, many are still wondering: what time exactly will Squid Game Season 3 be available to watch in India?

The series has built a massive following ever since its debut, and anticipation has only grown with each season. The second chapter ended on a dramatic cliffhanger that left fans desperate for answers, Captain Park was exposed as a mole for the frontman, and Gi-hun watched helplessly as his friend Jung-bae was killed by In-ho, who also happens to be Jun-ho’s brother.

Season 2 also gave viewers a deeper look at the frontman’s past and his strained relationship with Jun-ho, who’s been on a relentless mission to expose the hidden masterminds of the deadly games. With such a brutal and emotional ending, fans have been anxiously waiting to see how the story unfolds in the final season.

According to the official synopsis, the new episodes will pick up immediately after the bloody events of Season 2. Gi-hun, also known as Player 456, finds himself emotionally shattered and physically exhausted. But as always, the game doesn’t stop. He must navigate new trials, make impossible decisions, and confront deadly betrayals. Meanwhile, the frontman resumes operations, this time with the arrival of mysterious new VIPs, and Jun-ho continues his search for the hidden island, unaware that a traitor may be hiding in plain sight.

With the stakes higher than ever, Season 3 promises brutal turns, shocking choices, and a final confrontation that could change everything.

But for fans in India, the question remains what time will it all begin?

Squid Game Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix at 12 AM Pacific Time on June 27. For viewers in India, that means the series will be available to stream starting from 12:30 PM IST on the same day. The final season will feature a total of six episodes.