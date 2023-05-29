Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is IVF? What is the procedure and steps? Know it's success rates in India

    In Vitro Fertilization (IVF): Dr. (Prof) Chitra Ramamurthy, Senior Consultant- Fertility & IVF, Apollo Fertility (JP Nagar, Bengaluru) gave us a comprehensive guide to the procedure and success rates; read on 

    Reproductive medicine has undergone a revolution owing to the rising number of people opting for in vitro fertilization (IVF), which offers new hope and widened possibilities to individuals and couples struggling with infertility. With advancements in medical technology, IVF has continued to gain popularity as an assisted reproductive method. Let’s walk through an overview of the IVF process and its success rates in India. 

    Understanding IVF
    IVF involves fertilising an egg with sperm outside of the woman's body in a laboratory setting. The procedure typically consists of the following steps:

    1. Ovarian Stimulation: The woman undergoes hormonal treatment to stimulate her ovaries, producing multiple eggs.

    2. Egg Retrieval: The eggs are retrieved from the ovaries using a minor surgical procedure under sedation or anaesthesia.

    3. Sperm Collection: The male partner provides a semen sample, which is then prepared in the lab to isolate healthy and motile sperm.

    4. Fertilization: The retrieved eggs are fertilized with the sperm either through conventional IVF or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), where a single sperm is injected into each egg.

    5. Embryo Culture: The fertilized eggs develop into embryos over the course of several days under carefully controlled laboratory conditions.

    6. Embryo Transfer: The developed embryos are transferred into the woman's uterus, aiming for successful implantation and pregnancy.

    Success Rates in India
    IVF success rates depend on various factors, including the woman's age, the cause of infertility, the clinic's expertise, and the quality of the embryos transferred. According to data from the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR), the overall success rate of IVF in India ranges from 25 to 30% per treatment cycle.

    The following section explains how these factors impact the success of IVF procedures:

    Age: Younger women generally have higher success rates as they produce healthier eggs. As women age, the quality and quantity of their eggs decline, resulting in lower success rates.

    Embryo Quality: Embryos with good morphology and chromosomal normalcy have higher chances of implantation and pregnancy.

    Lifestyle Factors: Lifestyle factors such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and obesity can negatively impact IVF success rates. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and a balanced diet, can improve the chances of a successful and healthy IVF procedure.

    Also Read: World IVF Day: Dos and don'ts of the process; know some truth about IVF treatment

    IVF provides a path to parenthood for countless couples who are battling infertility. The success rates of IVF in India have been rising significantly due to improvements in reproductive technology and the expertise of fertility clinics. However, it is crucial to approach IVF with reasonable expectations, aware that success rates may vary. Consulting with a qualified fertility specialist and undergoing a thorough evaluation will help couples and individuals make informed decisions and increase their chances of a successful IVF outcome. 

