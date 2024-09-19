We've all learned to survive with very little during the lockdown," says Barkha Bisht

Although the COVID-19 pandemic was one of humanity's darkest periods in recent decades, it has significantly transformed the cinematic landscape, compelling actors and filmmakers to explore new depths in their craft and storytelling.

Actress Barkha Bisht, renowned for her compelling performances, reflects on how this global crisis has reshaped her approach to acting. In Zee5's Chalti Rahe Zindagi, Bisht plays Aru, a character navigating personal challenges and the broader uncertainties of the pandemic. She delivers a portrayal marked by profound authenticity. Her performance emphasizes the delicate balance between vulnerability and strength required in such tumultuous times.

Directed by Aarti Bagdi, the film delves into its characters' intricate emotional and psychological landscapes, offering a deep exploration of human resilience amidst adversity. In this insightful conversation, Barkha Bisht shares her thoughts on the evolution of storytelling during the pandemic, the impact of these changes on her craft, and her journey in bringing Aru’s story to life with JAIDEEP PANDEY :

Q. How challenging was it to portray Aru’s simplicity while navigating both the uncertainties of a pandemic and the emotional complexity of her husband's infidelity?

A. Playing Aru was not necessarily tough, but it required a nuanced approach to ensure that her simplicity and honesty came across authentically without seeming insincere or exaggerated. Navigating the emotional complexity of her husband’s infidelity, I had to carefully manage the portrayal of her reactions, balancing between authenticity and restraint. It’s easy to overplay emotions in response to such a situation, so maintaining this balance was crucial. Aarti, my director, was a significant influence—her own simplicity, honesty, and depth served as a guiding light in my portrayal of Aru, helping me stay true to her character.

Q. How did the pandemic lockdown influence your perspective on cinema, its themes, and storytelling in society?

A. I think the pandemic lockdown has definitely added a new perspective that emphasizes the idea of "less is more." The simpler something is, the more extraordinary it becomes; the lesser, the better. The less you speak, the more impactful it can be. In our film, there are many moments where limited conversation says so much. It's more about what you're feeling than what you're saying, which I believe is the perspective the lockdown has brought to storytelling, both in cinema and in life.

We've all learned to survive with very little during the lockdown, and that simplicity has been wonderful for some of us, at least. It has reshaped how we think about what's truly essential, and this reflects in the way we approach themes and narratives—focusing more on emotions and subtlety rather than excess.

Q. What aspects of Aru’s character impressed you, and did you have any reservations when the role was first offered?

A. What I loved about Aru’s character was her calmness through the crisis in her life. I would really like to imbibe her attitude of “okay, this happened, now where do I go from here?” from Aru. This approach highlights her strength and resilience, demonstrating a profound ability to focus on the present rather than dwelling on the past. The ability to stay grounded and move forward despite adversity was a standout quality that made the role both compelling and inspiring.

Q. How did you approach understanding and portraying Aru’s mental space to make her emotions feel authentic?

A. I am a director’s actor, and I rely on the director’s understanding to play any character. That said, Aru’s story reflects the experiences of many women, and while it’s not unheard of, it always tugs at your heart. By drawing on real-life stories and emotional experiences, I aimed to create a portrayal that resonates deeply. I integrated these genuine emotions into my performance to ensure Aru’s mental space was represented authentically.

Q. The series was set during the pandemic lockdown. Did this crisis reveal humanity's strengths or weaknesses, and what have you personally observed?

A. The pandemic illuminated both the strengths and weaknesses of humanity. People’s actions during these challenging times are deeply influenced by their circumstances, and I believe it's essential to understand rather than judge. This period of crisis underscored the complexity of human behavior when faced with adversity. On a personal level, I witnessed a remarkable sense of community, with people coming together to support one another. Experiencing this collective solidarity was profoundly uplifting and reinforced my belief in the resilience and compassion inherent in humanity.

Q. What distinctive elements of Aarti Bagdi's directing and storytelling style had the most impact on the film?

A. What I loved most about Aarti's storytelling is its sheer simplicity—so genuine that it feels almost like real life. She has this unique ability to pick up on the smallest human nuances and infuse them into her characters. In fact, she would often observe my own quirks and ask me to bring them into the performance. Many times while shooting, I didn’t feel like I was acting or playing Aru as a character—it felt more like I, as Barkha, was simply living through the situation. It’s this simplicity and attention to the smallest details that make her characters feel so human, turning something seemingly ordinary into something truly extraordinary.

Q. Has self-shooting a film during the pandemic allowed you to observe or realize any often-overlooked aspects of the filmmaking process?

A. I wouldn't say that self-shooting has made me realize something completely new that we often overlook. The fact that what goes into filmmaking is more than just the actor being on screen isn't unknown—it’s not something we haven't heard or spoken about before. But under normal circumstances, it’s often just a matter of saying that a lot goes into making a film. There’s always talk about how much work happens behind the scenes, but actually experiencing it firsthand is different.

There’s a whole team behind the camera that makes a film possible, and this process highlighted that in a very tangible way. Being both in front of the camera and behind it—acting, setting up scenes, figuring out how to get better lighting, and making sure everything works—was an eye-opener. While normally, as actors, my job is to show up, study my lines, and perform, during this time I had to take on multiple responsibilities. This included tasks like setting up scenes and contributing to how things should be shot. It gave me a new perspective on the importance of every role on set, from the spot boys to the lighting technicians, and everyone else involved.

To actually be a part of the entire filmmaking process, not just as an actor but as someone doing the groundwork, really helped me understand how much goes into it. It has definitely made me respect the work of every single person on a film unit so much more. The pandemic experience allowed me to actively engage with aspects of filmmaking that we don’t often do, deepening my appreciation for all the hands that come together to make a film possible.

Q. What’s next for you in the realm of acting?

A. The realm of acting is definitely vast, and I sincerely hope to continue doing good work that resonates with audiences. Right now, I'm shooting for Amazon Mini TV's show Hunter season two, where I have the pleasure of working with Sunil Shetty again. It’s exciting to be part of such a dynamic project, and it’s always fulfilling to reunite with talented co-stars like Sunil. I’m eager to see how the audience will respond to this season.

I really hope to keep taking on roles that touch people's hearts and leave a lasting impact. Acting is not just about performance; it's about connecting with people and telling stories that matter. So, all the best to me (smiles).

