'We are still a family...', Natasa Stankovic speaks on co-parenting son with Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, who announced their divorce in July, are focusing on co-parenting their son, Agastya. In a recent interview, Natasa addressed rumors of moving back to Serbia, discussed life post-divorce, and shared how she is prioritizing her son's happiness and her own well-being

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, who announced their divorce in July this year, are currently co-parenting their son, Agastya. Amidst the divorce news, there were rumors suggesting that Natasa might move back to Serbia. However, in a recent interview, she addressed these rumors and spoke about her life post-divorce, as well as her efforts in raising her son with her ex-husband.

Speaking with ETimes, Natasa shared her thoughts on life after her split from cricketer Hardik Pandya. She emphasized that they are still a "family" because of their son and that their relationship remains intact for Agastya’s well-being. Natasa expressed that she believes a child needs both parents, stating that despite the separation, their bond as a family continues. She also clarified that her annual visits to Serbia had nothing to do with moving back permanently, as her son attends school in India and she wants to ensure his education remains uninterrupted.

She further dismissed the rumors about relocating to Serbia, explaining that her priority is her son's schooling in India. Natasa also reflected on how she had to be strong and focus on self-love for the sake of Agastya. She acknowledged that for her son to thrive, she had to maintain her own mental well-being. Natasa mentioned that she had learned to love herself by being with Agastya, and understood that her happiness was crucial for his happiness. She noted that nothing and no one could shake her confidence, as long as she knew her worth and had peace of mind.

Natasa and Hardik Pandya had been married for four years before announcing their divorce in a joint statement on social media. On the professional front, Natasa was recently featured in the music video for Tere Krke by Preetinder.

