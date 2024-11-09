'We are still a family...', Natasa Stankovic speaks on co-parenting son with Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, who announced their divorce in July, are focusing on co-parenting their son, Agastya. In a recent interview, Natasa addressed rumors of moving back to Serbia, discussed life post-divorce, and shared how she is prioritizing her son's happiness and her own well-being

We are still a family...', Natasa Stankovic speaks on co-parenting son with Hardik Pandya ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 1:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, who announced their divorce in July this year, are currently co-parenting their son, Agastya. Amidst the divorce news, there were rumors suggesting that Natasa might move back to Serbia. However, in a recent interview, she addressed these rumors and spoke about her life post-divorce, as well as her efforts in raising her son with her ex-husband.

Speaking with ETimes, Natasa shared her thoughts on life after her split from cricketer Hardik Pandya. She emphasized that they are still a "family" because of their son and that their relationship remains intact for Agastya’s well-being. Natasa expressed that she believes a child needs both parents, stating that despite the separation, their bond as a family continues. She also clarified that her annual visits to Serbia had nothing to do with moving back permanently, as her son attends school in India and she wants to ensure his education remains uninterrupted.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @natasastankovic__

She further dismissed the rumors about relocating to Serbia, explaining that her priority is her son's schooling in India. Natasa also reflected on how she had to be strong and focus on self-love for the sake of Agastya. She acknowledged that for her son to thrive, she had to maintain her own mental well-being. Natasa mentioned that she had learned to love herself by being with Agastya, and understood that her happiness was crucial for his happiness. She noted that nothing and no one could shake her confidence, as long as she knew her worth and had peace of mind.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's rejection paved way for Shah Rukh Khan's big break with THIS movie

Natasa and Hardik Pandya had been married for four years before announcing their divorce in a joint statement on social media. On the professional front, Natasa was recently featured in the music video for Tere Krke by Preetinder.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mama loves you the mostesttt...', Malaika Arora wishes 'baby boy' Arhaan Khan on 22nd birthday ATG

'Mama loves you the mostesttt...', Malaika Arora wishes 'baby boy' Arhaan Khan on 22nd birthday

Candyman actor Tony Todd passes away aged 69 after battling prolonged illness ATG

Candyman actor Tony Todd passes away aged 69 after battling prolonged illness

Shah Rukh Khan's stern dad moment with Aryan Khan goes VIRAL; Here's why ATG

Shah Rukh Khan’s stern dad moment with Aryan Khan goes VIRAL; Here's why

Salman Khan's rejection paved way for Shah Rukh Khan's big break with THIS movie ATG

Salman Khan's rejection paved way for Shah Rukh Khan's big break with THIS movie

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul announce pregnancy, to welcome their firstborn in 2025; see post

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul announce pregnancy, to welcome their firstborn in 2025 | See Post

Recent Stories

National Education Day 2024: History, Significance, and Maulana Azad Contributions anr

National Education Day 2024: History & Significance

Pakistan chokes with alarming levels of air pollution; Multan under 'lockdown' as AQI crosses 2,100 snt

Pakistan chokes with alarming levels of air pollution; Multan under 'lockdown' as AQI crosses 2,100

Protests erupt in Banda over mosque built at Lord Ram's sacred site, VHP calls for demolition (WATCH) AJR

Protests erupt in Banda over mosque built at Lord Ram's sacred site, VHP calls for demolition (WATCH)

cricket India A suffer six-wicket loss to Australia A in second unofficial Test scr

India A suffer six-wicket loss to Australia A in second unofficial Test

Wife not liable if living with husband during crime, rules Karnataka High Court vkp

Wife not liable if living with husband during crime, rules Karnataka High Court

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon