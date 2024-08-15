Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A video shared by Nick Jonas is going viral where he is seen kissing his wife Priyanka Chopra and netizens are adoring their love.

    WATCH VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas kiss as they cant stop admiring each other! RKK
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 11:47 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's latest social media posts are being loved by netizens online. The singer-actor posted a video in which he could not stop praising his wife while they shot at their Los Angeles home before the opening of Nick's film, 'The Good Half'. It is lovely to see how Nick can't take his eyes off Priyanka, who is dressed sexily. The Jonas Brothers singer then approached Priyanka and planted a few kisses. Priyanka flushed as Nick lavished her with affection. 

    About 'The Good Half'

    Robert Schwartzman directs 'The Good Half' which is a 2023 American drama film written by Brett Ryland. The cast includes Nick Jonas, David Arquette, Brittany Snow, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8, 2023, and was released in the United States on July 23, 2024.

    The premise

    Renn Wheeland comes home to Cleveland, Ohio, to attend his mother's funeral. Once there, he forms new relationships while healing old ones, before confronting his difficulties and attempting to deal with his loss.

    'The Good Half' premiere

    Nick Jonas received support from his wife Priyanka Chopra at the red carpet premiere of his film The Good Half in Los Angeles on Tuesday, only days after the two traveled to the United States after she finished filming The Bluff in Australia. They appeared together at the premiere, holding hands, and looked stunning in their luxury costumes.  Priyanka sported a shimmering golden and black lace ensemble, while Nick looked dashing in a beige jacket and matching trousers coupled with a black shirt. Nick kept an eye on Priyanka as they arrived at the premiere and posed for photographs. The two locked gazes, neither willing to be the first to look away.

