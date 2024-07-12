Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Kim, Khloe Kardashian look ELEGANT as they wear lehenga for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding

    Kim Kardashian looked stunning in a red lehenga, radiating elegance and class, meanwhile, her sister Khloe, radiated royal charm in a golden saree.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 9:18 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian turned attention as they arrived at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, looking lovely in traditional Indian clothing. The sisters have been enjoying their time in Mumbai by staying at the Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba. Kim looked stunning in a red lehenga, radiating elegance and class. Her stunning outfit was complemented by her sister Khloe, who radiated royal charm in a golden saree. The sisters posted their fascinating outfits on Instagram stories, much to the delight of their global fan base.

    Earlier in the day, the Kardashian sisters were spotted enjoying a traditional Mumbai experience: an auto-rickshaw trip around Marine Drive. This enjoyable and impromptu journey demonstrated their zeal for discovering the city's colorful culture. Their Instagram stories showcased their lavish stay and excitement for the wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre. The lavish wedding drew a large number of celebrities and high-profile guests, but Kim and Khloe's attendance surely added to the grandeur and international appeal.

    As Kim and Khloe arrived at the wedding location, they exuded elegance and charm, seamlessly integrating into the opulent party. Their gorgeous attire and eagerness to immerse themselves in local customs made them stand out as one of the wedding's highlights.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 9:18 PM IST
