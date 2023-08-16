Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Japanese ambassador grooves to 'Kaavaalaa' with popular YouTuber; dedicates it to Rajinikanth

    Tamannaah's energetic dance to the song 'Kaavaalaa' in Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' goes viral, with the Japanese Ambassador joining the trend, showcasing his love for Rajinikanth.

    WATCH Japanese ambassador grooves to 'Kaavaalaa' with popular YouTuber; dedicates it to Rajinikanth snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 9:36 PM IST

    The nation has been captivated by the song 'Kaavaalaa' from the Rajinikanth-led film 'Jailer', largely due to the energetic dance performance by actress Tamannaah. Her dynamic moves have propelled the song's popularity on social media, with numerous fans and influencers sharing their own renditions of this lively track. Unexpectedly, the Japanese Ambassador to India joined this viral trend to express his admiration for superstar Rajinikanth. Collaborating with popular Japanese YouTuber Mayo San, Hiroshi Suzuki managed to recreate the trending song's dance steps, nailing the signature hook step.

    Sharing the video on his social media handle, Suzuki captioned it, "Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san (@MayoLoveIndia). My love for Rajinikanth continues."

    The internet community was impressed by the dance performance and praised both Suzuki and San. Observers marveled at Mayo San's ability to infuse the dance with a Japanese flair, commenting on Rajinikanth's global influence. Another user commended Suzuki's dance skills, while others expressed hope for the film's release in Japan.

    The video showcases Suzuki and Mayo San's excellent dance performance, even dubbing Suzuki an "expert in Bollywood dance". The fusion of India-Japan diplomacy and Rajinikanth's touch was noted as well.

    Previously, Suzuki showcased his admiration for Rajinikanth by participating in the 'Thalaivar Challenge', successfully flipping his glasses akin to Rajnikanth's iconic move.

    Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, 'Jailer' also stars an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 9:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saif Ali Khan's Birthday: Sara and Ibrahim arrive with 'Best Dad' balloon MSW

    Saif Ali Khan's Birthday: Sara and Ibrahim arrive with 'Best Dad' balloon

    'The Princess Bride' to 'Finding Nemo': 6 movies that cheer you up no matter what MSW EAI

    'The Princess Bride' to 'Finding Nemo': 6 movies that cheer you up no matter what

    Depp V Heard REVIEW: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's documentary out on Netflix; 'totally disturbing' says netizen RBA

    Depp V Heard REVIEW: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's documentary out on Netflix; 'totally disturbing' says netizen

    Tiger Nageswara Rao: Anupam Kher's first look from Ravi Teja's latest film, all set to release soon RBA

    Tiger Nageswara Rao: Anupam Kher's first look from Ravi Teja's latest film out, movie set to release soon

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve follow each other on social media in spite of tiffs MSW

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve follow each other on social media in spite of tiffs

    Recent Stories

    'Not yielding profits...' Karnataka govt mulls having own Airports Authority like AAI

    'Not yielding profits...' Karnataka govt mulls having own Airports Authority like AAI

    Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver's smart QR code hack takes social media by storm

    Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver's smart QR code hack takes social media by storm

    Chia vs. basil seeds: 6 facts how they are different LMA

    Chia vs. basil seeds: 6 facts how they are different

    Controversy erupts over new proposal to divide Belagavi

    Controversy erupts over new proposal to divide Belagavi

    Cricket Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League osf

    Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon