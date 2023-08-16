WATCH: Japanese ambassador grooves to 'Kaavaalaa' with popular YouTuber; dedicates it to Rajinikanth

Tamannaah's energetic dance to the song 'Kaavaalaa' in Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' goes viral, with the Japanese Ambassador joining the trend, showcasing his love for Rajinikanth.

The nation has been captivated by the song 'Kaavaalaa' from the Rajinikanth-led film 'Jailer', largely due to the energetic dance performance by actress Tamannaah. Her dynamic moves have propelled the song's popularity on social media, with numerous fans and influencers sharing their own renditions of this lively track. Unexpectedly, the Japanese Ambassador to India joined this viral trend to express his admiration for superstar Rajinikanth. Collaborating with popular Japanese YouTuber Mayo San, Hiroshi Suzuki managed to recreate the trending song's dance steps, nailing the signature hook step.

Sharing the video on his social media handle, Suzuki captioned it, "Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san (@MayoLoveIndia). My love for Rajinikanth continues."

The internet community was impressed by the dance performance and praised both Suzuki and San. Observers marveled at Mayo San's ability to infuse the dance with a Japanese flair, commenting on Rajinikanth's global influence. Another user commended Suzuki's dance skills, while others expressed hope for the film's release in Japan.

The video showcases Suzuki and Mayo San's excellent dance performance, even dubbing Suzuki an "expert in Bollywood dance". The fusion of India-Japan diplomacy and Rajinikanth's touch was noted as well.

Previously, Suzuki showcased his admiration for Rajinikanth by participating in the 'Thalaivar Challenge', successfully flipping his glasses akin to Rajnikanth's iconic move.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, 'Jailer' also stars an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.