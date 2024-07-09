Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli attend kirtan at London's ISKON temple

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in London.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently went to the ISKON temple in London. A video of the couple has surfaced on social media, showing them attending the Kirtan to offer their devotion to Lord Krishna. Anushka wore a plain white suit, while Virat dressed casually with a black t-shirt and beige jeans.

    The video

    The video comes at a time when people believe Virat and Anushka have moved permanently to London with their children, Vamika and Akaay, to live a 'normal' life. This notion stems primarily from Anushka and Virat's frequent appearances in London. Virat just returned to the city following the T20 World Cup victory celebrations in India.

    Virat and Anushka in London

    In February 2023, Virat even took time off from his hectic cricket schedule to be with Anushka in London. Anushka and Virat were caught outside a restaurant in London, and the image instantly went viral. Virat was also seen with Vamika in a London restaurant, only days after Akaay's birth was announced.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 4:20 PM IST
