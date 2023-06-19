Was Manoj Bajpayee jealous of Irrfan Khan? Actor spills beans, here's what we know

Manoj Bajpayee is a maestro, par exellence. He has been delivering commendable performances over the years and have won the hearts of many. The Satya actor claimed he was never envious of the late actor Irrfan Khan in a recent interview. Bajpayee defended himself, saying that since he knew Shah Rukh Khan from their time living in Delhi, he should have been jealous of SRK rather than Irrfan. The actor added that because they came from different social circles, he didn't know Irrfan very well.

Quoting the actor, he said: “Jealousy agar honi hai toh ussey hogi jisko main janta hu. Irrfan ko main nahi janta tha. We were in different circles.” When asked if they were the Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri of this generation, the Family Man actor commented that despite being rivals in the 1970s and 1980s, the two senior actors frequently praised each other's work.

Speaking about the star cast of Maqbool, and how he got the film, the actor said: “Initially, Kay Kay Menon was supposed to play Maqbool. He'd even grown his hair for the part. But the film got stalled and when it was about to go on floors again, Kay Kay got busy. So I called Vishal around 21 times to cast me instead, but he was reluctant since I'd already played a gangster Bhiku Matre in Satya"

PROFESSIONAL FRONT: After the success of Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee gained respect and commercial success in Bollywood. His performances in films like Satya, Sonchiriya, Pinjar, Special 26, Aligarh, the web series "The Family Man," and others have made him well renowned and now he has become one of the most bankable actors in the industry. Not only in films, but his consistency on OTT platforms have also given him major success. Besides, his presence on social media platforms helps him in tractioning the attention of the audience. The Padma Shri recipient most recently appeared as a lawyer in the courtroom drama "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai," which was just released.