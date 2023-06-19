Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Was Manoj Bajpayee jealous of Irrfan Khan? Actor spills beans, here's what we know

    Clearing the air and setting aside doubts, Manoj Bajpayee claims that because of their different social circles, he never felt envious of the late actor Irrfan Khan.
     

    Was Manoj Bajpayee jealous of Irrfan Khan? Actor spills beans, here's what we know ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    Manoj Bajpayee is a maestro, par exellence. He has been delivering commendable performances over the years and have won the hearts of many. The Satya actor claimed he was never envious of the late actor Irrfan Khan in a recent interview. Bajpayee defended himself, saying that since he knew Shah Rukh Khan from their time living in Delhi, he should have been jealous of SRK rather than Irrfan. The actor added that because they came from different social circles, he didn't know Irrfan very well.

    Quoting the actor, he said:  “Jealousy agar honi hai toh ussey hogi jisko main janta hu. Irrfan ko main nahi janta tha. We were in different circles.” When asked if they were the Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri of this generation, the Family Man actor commented that despite being rivals in the 1970s and 1980s, the two senior actors frequently praised each other's work.

    Speaking about the star cast of Maqbool, and how he got the film, the actor said: “Initially, Kay Kay Menon was supposed to play Maqbool. He'd even grown his hair for the part. But the film got stalled and when it was about to go on floors again, Kay Kay got busy. So I called Vishal around 21 times to cast me instead, but he was reluctant since I'd already played a gangster Bhiku Matre in Satya"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Irrfan (@irrfan)

    PROFESSIONAL FRONT: After the success of Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee gained respect and commercial success in Bollywood. His performances in films like Satya, Sonchiriya, Pinjar, Special 26, Aligarh, the web series "The Family Man," and others have made him well renowned and now he has become one of the most bankable actors in the industry. Not only in films, but his consistency on OTT platforms have also given him major success. Besides, his presence on social media platforms helps him in tractioning the attention of the audience. The Padma Shri recipient most recently appeared as a lawyer in the courtroom drama "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai," which was just released.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt talks about overcoming alcohol, other addictions; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt talks about overcoming alcohol, other addictions; read details

    Adipurush Mukesh Khanna slams Prabhas-Kriti's film, says 'will never forgive Om Raut for disrespecting Ramayana' ADC

    Adipurush: Mukesh Khanna slams Prabhas-Kriti's film, says 'will never forgive Raut for disrespecting Ramayana'

    Karan Deol wedding: Salman Khan attends ceremony with swollen eyes, fans worried about his health ADC

    Karan Deol wedding: Salman Khan attends ceremony with swollen eyes, fans worried about his health

    Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's untitled romantic film gets a release date ATG

    Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's untitled romantic film gets a release date

    Rashmika Mandanna recently fired her long-time manager after they allegedly cheated her of Rs 80 lakhs RBA

    Did Rashmika Mandanna's manager cheat her of ₹80 lakh? Know what happened NEXT

    Recent Stories

    The Ashes 2023: How England skipper Ben Stokes' winning mentality has changed Test cricket osf

    The Ashes 2023: How England skipper Ben Stokes' winning mentality has changed Test cricket

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt talks about overcoming alcohol, other addictions; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt talks about overcoming alcohol, other addictions; read details

    Never Have I Ever to Gossip Girl: 7 shows similar to Emily in Paris MAH

    Never Have I Ever to Gossip Girl: 7 shows similar to Emily in Paris

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan wary of playing Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia in Bengaluru snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan wary of playing Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia in Bengaluru

    Who Is IPS officer Ravi Sinha, the new Research and Analysis Wing chief? AJR

    Who is IPS officer Ravi Sinha, the new Research and Analysis Wing chief?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon