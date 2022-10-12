Video: Here's how Amitabh Bachchan reacted after watching Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya's birthday wish-WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Oct 12, 2022, 5:01 PM IST

    On October 11, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday. The actor, who also hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati, was recently surprised by his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan on the reality programme set. Even Amitabh Bachchan's in-law Aishwarya Rai, an actress, and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan sent him video birthday wishes.

    On social media, a clip from the show is going viral. The mother-daughter team addressed Amitabh with folded hands and named him "pa" (father) and "dadaji" (grandfather) in the video. They continued by wishing him a happy birthday and requesting his blessing. As they watch Aishwarya and Aaradhya's birthday wishes, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan can be seen breaking down in tears.

    The tweet read, “#KBC Recorded Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th B’day special episode along with the video. It was so well anchored by Abhishek Bachchan & so well presented by KBC & SET team. Here’s a small clip for all the well-wishers of #AishwaryaRaiBachchan. Aishwarya & Aaradhya wishing Amitabh Bachchan.”

    The seasoned actor was seen getting emotional and fighting back the tears during the programme since he was unaware that his family was preparing a surprise for his birthday. A video from Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 that Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan shared on Instagram showed them surprising Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday. Abhishek and the KBC 14 squad could be seen in the video getting ready to surprise Big B. Additionally, it depicts Jaya giving Amitabh a dessert as they share their first hot seat experience. 

    According to Abhishek Bachchan, keeping Amitabh's birthday surprise a secret from the actor during the KBC 14 special episode was a challenge. He further asserted that even though he and his mother Jaya were ready for the shoot when it began at 6 am, they were unable to leave their rooms before Amitabh arrived on the KBC 14 set. The actor said they got on set and concealed until their name was announced on the show.
     

