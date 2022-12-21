Video: Anushka Shetty watches Bhoota Kola performance in Mangaluru; netizens say Kantara effect

Several social media outlets have shared videos of Anushka enjoying the traditional dancing performance. Anushka was busy filming and photographing the performance, utterly engaged in the divinity present.

Anushka Shetty, also known as Sweety, is back in the news. She travelled to Mangaluru to see a Bhoota Kola performance, an old religious art form featured in the recent popular film Kantara. Anushka was observed filming and photographing herself, as a fan was filming her unexpected public appearance. On social media, this video has gone viral.

The fact that Anushka had slimmed down significantly delighted her followers. The Baahubali actress looked stunning in a lovely silk saree. She hasn't been seen on social media in a long time, and there aren't any fresh images of her because she hasn't been attending any public events.

The Baahubali actress' unexpected visit enraged her followers not just on social media but also in Mangaluru.

Anushka's most recent film was released four years ago. When she announced Anushka 48 on December 15, her admirers were blown away. She uploaded a photo of herself wearing a chef's hat and cooking, implying that she is portraying a chef in this film. UV Creations is producing this film, which will premiere on April 4th.

The primary lead in the film, directed by P Mahesh, is actor Naveen Polishetty. Sweety's admirers are excited for its debut and expect to see her return on the big screen next year.

Anushka is originally from Karnataka, for those who are unaware. She is from Bellipady village in Dakshina Kannada's Puttur taluk. But Hyderabad is now her home, and Telugu films are where she established her name and rose to popularity. After seeing the film, she became a huge Kantara fan.

After witnessing Rishabh Shetty's Kanatara, Anushka rushed to Instagram and commented, "absolutely completely liked it, congrats to each and every actor, producers, technicians. Kantara team, you were all incredible, and I appreciate you all for the experience." She lauded Rishabh Shetty's performance and encouraged everyone to see Kantara in theatres.

With Anushka finally making a public appearance after a long absence, fans are eagerly awaiting new Anushka 48 updates and photos.



