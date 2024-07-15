Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vicky Kaushal responds to 'Bad Newz' criticism over Triptii Dimri's character engaging with 2 men

    'Bad Newz' centers on heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive procedure in which twins are born to the same mother but to separate biological fathers.

    Vicky Kaushal responds to 'Bad Newz' criticism over Triptii Dimri's character engaging with 2 men RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 5:06 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk are all set for their film 'Bad Newz' to hit the theatre on July 19, 2024. The cast is busy promoting their film and on Monday they were in Delhi to promote it. The film is a hilarious laugh riot featuring the outcomes of two intelligent Punjabi men and a Christian-Hindu girl. One of the men has a one-night stand with the girl, and things get crazy when she unexpectedly becomes pregnant. The film is being trolled for misleading the youth and that sleeping with multiple men is okay.

    Vicky Kaushal reacts to trolls

    In a press conference, Vicky decided to address the criticism and said, "We get 3 minutes to show a trailer and to excite you. In those 3 minutes, we cannot show you the entire outcome that is created. One thing I can promise is that all the moralities and ethics have been taken care of and once everyone watches the film all those questions will be answered. So let the film do the talking."

    About 'Bad Newz'

    Anand Tiwari directs 'Bad Newsz' which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy film. Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk star in the film, which was produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective and is based on true events. The film centers on heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive procedure in which twins are born to the same mother but to separate biological fathers.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 5:06 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala State Film Awards 2024: 160 films to compete for top accolades in Malayalam cinema anr

    Kerala State Film Awards 2024: 160 films to compete for top accolades in Malayalam cinema

    I am not always in the hospital...', Hina Khan starts shooting amid Breast cancer diagnosis [WATCH] ATG

    'I am not always in the hospital...', Hina Khan starts shooting amid Breast cancer diagnosis [WATCH]

    Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final: 'It was depressing' says Amitabh Bachchan RBA

    Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final: 'It was depressing' says Amitabh Bachchan

    Deepika Padukone poses with Orry at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's marriage; fans say 'Deepikafied' [PHOTOS] ATG

    Deepika Padukone poses with Orry at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's marriage; fans say 'Deepikafied' [PHOTOS]

    Lakshya's action thriller 'Kill' stuns Kerala box-office; mints over Rs 73 lakh from Malayali audiences anr

    Lakshya's action thriller 'Kill' stuns Kerala box-office; mints over Rs 73 lakh from Malayali audiences

    Recent Stories

    Kerala State Film Awards 2024: 160 films to compete for top accolades in Malayalam cinema anr

    Kerala State Film Awards 2024: 160 films to compete for top accolades in Malayalam cinema

    I am not always in the hospital...', Hina Khan starts shooting amid Breast cancer diagnosis [WATCH] ATG

    'I am not always in the hospital...', Hina Khan starts shooting amid Breast cancer diagnosis [WATCH]

    Fresh allegations against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar: Misuse of OBC quota for MBBS admission emerges AJR

    Fresh allegations against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar: Misuse of OBC quota for MBBS admission emerges

    Karnataka NWKRTC launches special monsoon tour package from Hubballi to Jog falls check fares vkp

    Karnataka: NWKRTC launches special monsoon tour package from Hubballi to Jog falls; check fares

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Here's what Vicky Kaushal said RKK

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Here's what Vicky Kaushal said

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon