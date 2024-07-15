Vicky Kaushal responds to 'Bad Newz' criticism over Triptii Dimri's character engaging with 2 men

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk are all set for their film 'Bad Newz' to hit the theatre on July 19, 2024. The cast is busy promoting their film and on Monday they were in Delhi to promote it. The film is a hilarious laugh riot featuring the outcomes of two intelligent Punjabi men and a Christian-Hindu girl. One of the men has a one-night stand with the girl, and things get crazy when she unexpectedly becomes pregnant. The film is being trolled for misleading the youth and that sleeping with multiple men is okay.

Vicky Kaushal reacts to trolls

In a press conference, Vicky decided to address the criticism and said, "We get 3 minutes to show a trailer and to excite you. In those 3 minutes, we cannot show you the entire outcome that is created. One thing I can promise is that all the moralities and ethics have been taken care of and once everyone watches the film all those questions will be answered. So let the film do the talking."

About 'Bad Newz'

Anand Tiwari directs 'Bad Newsz' which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy film. Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk star in the film, which was produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective and is based on true events. The film centers on heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive procedure in which twins are born to the same mother but to separate biological fathers.

