Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer period drama 'Chhava' to start filming from THIS date; Read

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are set to star in "Chhava," a historical drama about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal is also to star in 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rashmika Mandanna is all set for her release alongside Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'

Vicky Kaushal, the leading actor of the upcoming film "Chhava," is all set to collaborate with director Laxman Utekar once again. Laxman Utekar is currently engrossed in the production of a historical drama centered around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie, titled "Chhava," boasts a talented cast, with Vicky Kaushal portraying the character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale. The film also places significant emphasis on the character of Aurangzeb. Recent reports suggest that the film is about to commence its shooting soon.

As per a report from Bollywood Hungama, "Chhava," directed by Laxman Utekar and featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is scheduled to start filming in Mumbai on October 16, with the first schedule lasting for one week.

About "Chhava": In the upcoming film "Chhava," Rashmika Mandanna shares the screen with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. This movie pays tribute to the renowned historical warrior and is directed by Laxman Utekar, with production by Sunny Rajani and Vaibhav Bhor. The film draws its inspiration from the Marathi book on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, written by Dr. Jaysingrao Pawar

Work Front of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna: Vicky Kaushal recently appeared in "The Great Indian Family," where he co-starred with Manushi Chhillar in the lead role. Currently, he is gearing up for his role in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film "Sam Bahadur," which is set to be released later this year. In "Sam Bahadur," Vicky will be sharing the screen with Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra, who portrays Sam Manekshaw's spouse, Silloo Manekshaw. In addition to "Sam Bahadur," Vicky Kaushal is set to star in two more upcoming films, "Dunki," where he shares the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, and "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam."

Rashmika Mandanna's most recent project was the film "Mission Majnu," where she starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Currently, she is preparing for the release of "Animal," in which she will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. "Animal" is scheduled to be released on December 1, 2023, and also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in leading roles.

