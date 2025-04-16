Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer 'Vicky Donor' to be re-released on April 18, 2025.

On Monday, director Shoojit Sircar announced the news on his Instagram handle and wrote, "VICKY DONOR rereleasing on 18th April. PVR- INOX CURATED SHOWS. A tribute to our dear friends Jayanta Das and Akshay Verma."

<

<br>Producer of the film John Abraham also shared his excitement on Instagram.</p><p>"My debut film as a producer is back on the big screen this weekend--April 18th! A bold, ahead-of-its-time story with a message that still hits home. I was lucky to collaborate with the amazing Shoojit Sircar, Juhi Chaturvedi, Anu Kapoor, and our incredible discoveries--Ayushmann Khurrana and the ever-wonderful Yami Gautam. Don't miss this jaw-dropping comedy with a large heart! #VickyDonor re-releasing on April 18," he captioned.</p><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/DIdm1RFS4kq/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"><div><div><div> </div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div></div><div> </div><div> </div><div><div>View this post on Instagram</div></div><div> </div><div><div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div></div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DIdm1RFS4kq/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)</a></p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div></div></blockquote><p><script src="https://www.instagram.com/embed.js"> <br>Ayushmann and Yami began their journey in the film industry with Vicky Donor in 2012, a film that broke societal taboos around sperm donation and infertility.</p><p>'Vicky Donor' won three National Film Awards. It was recognised as the best popular film for wholesome entertainment.</p><p>The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia, Tarun Bali, Krishna Singh Bisht and Swaroopa Ghosh.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div>