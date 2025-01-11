Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Indian TV and movie actor Tiku Talsania has been hospitalised after a cardiac arrest. Talsania began acting with the TV show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi in 1984.

Tiku Talsania, an actor best known for his appearances in films like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1993), and Ishq (1997), allegedly suffered a major heart attack on Friday. The 70-year-old was hospitalised in Mumbai.

Tiku Talsania in hospital

Tiku suffered a major heart attack on Friday, as reported by News18. According to many sources, the 70-year-old actor is now undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

According to a report from Telly Chakkar, the actor is in serious condition. However, additional information concerning his health update is anticipated. The actor was not feeling well after viewing a film and was promptly brought to the hospital, according to the story. “started vomiting and a wheelchair was quickly arranged to rush him to the hospital”.

About Tiku Talsania

Talsania's acting career began in 1984 with the television serial Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. His Bollywood debut came two years later with Pyaar Ke Do Pal, Duty, and Asli Naqli. From then, his career took off, and he became a household figure thanks to outstanding performances in legendary films like Bol Radha Bol, Coolie No 1, Raja Hindustani, Hero No 1, Hungama, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Tiku is married to Deepti, and they have two children: Rohaan Talsania, a music composer, and Shikha Talsania, an actor-daughter most known for her part in Veere Di Wedding. Meanwhile, the actor most recently appeared in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

