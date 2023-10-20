Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vela Movie: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne starrer to release on THIS date

    The Malayalam movie Vela starring Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne, and Aditi Balan, will hit theatres on this November. The movie is produced under the banner of Wayfarer films

    Vela Movie: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne starrer to release on THIS date
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 4:40 PM IST

    Malayalam youth star Shane Nigam is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Vela'. The movie is an upcoming crime drama featuring him and Sunny Wayne in captivating roles that promise to enthrall the audience in theaters. The movie is directed by debutant Shyam Shashi. The screenplay is done by M. Sajas. Aditi Balan is playing the female lead in this film. The movie is produced under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

    Meanwhile, the movie is set to release on November 10. The music for the film is composed by Sam CS. The trailer for the movie was released on August 24 and received a great response from the audience. The lyrical video by Pathaaga has reached the trending list on YouTube.

     

    Shane Nigam plays the role of a police officer in this film. Siddharth Bharathan will also play a crucial role in this film. The audio rights to the movie have been acquired by T Series. The movie is co-produced by Badusha Productions.

    The other crew members of the film include editing by Mahesh Bhuvanend, cinematography by Suresh Rajan, executive producer by Sunil Singh, production controller by Prashanth Narayanan, project designer by Liber Dead Films, sound design by Vicky and Kishan, final mixing by MR Rajadhanan, art direction by Binoy Thalakulathur, costume design by Dhanya Balakrishnan, choreography by Kumar Shanti, finance controller by Agnivesh, production executive by AB Benny, Ousepachan, and Liju Naderi, production manager by Mansoor, chief associate director by Prashant Ezhavan, associate directors by Tanvin Naseer and Shine Krishna, assistant directors by Abhilash PB, Adith H Prasad, and Shinos, Makeup by Amal Chandran, Designs by Tuni John, Stills by Shuhaib SBK, Publicity by Old Mangs, Digital Marketing by Vishnu Sugathan, and PRO by Pratish Shekhar

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 4:40 PM IST
    Has Anil Kapoor's Instagram account got 'hacked'? Actor's posts and display picture removed - READ

    Bigg Boss 17: Show conducts individual press conference for Jigna Vora, all you need to know about her case

    Ananya Panday wins hearts of fans by going for an autorickshaw ride; ditches her swanky car

    Vikrant Messy feels mixed emotions, says this about wife's pregnancy

    Ganapath song 'Sara Zamana': Teaser for new party anthem boosts movie excitement among fans - WATCH

    UAE: British Airways to resume daily flights to Abu Dhabi next year; ticket prices announced

    The Advantages of Taking a Blood Test at Home

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner and Mitchell Marsh rip off Pakistan bowlers, meme fielding makes a comeback

    Salt to Vinegar: 7 festive cleaning hacks for a sparkling home

    Joan Laporta denies possibility of Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona in 2024

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

