Vela Movie: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne starrer to release on THIS date

The Malayalam movie Vela starring Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne, and Aditi Balan, will hit theatres on this November. The movie is produced under the banner of Wayfarer films

Malayalam youth star Shane Nigam is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Vela'. The movie is an upcoming crime drama featuring him and Sunny Wayne in captivating roles that promise to enthrall the audience in theaters. The movie is directed by debutant Shyam Shashi. The screenplay is done by M. Sajas. Aditi Balan is playing the female lead in this film. The movie is produced under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

Meanwhile, the movie is set to release on November 10. The music for the film is composed by Sam CS. The trailer for the movie was released on August 24 and received a great response from the audience. The lyrical video by Pathaaga has reached the trending list on YouTube.

Shane Nigam plays the role of a police officer in this film. Siddharth Bharathan will also play a crucial role in this film. The audio rights to the movie have been acquired by T Series. The movie is co-produced by Badusha Productions.

The other crew members of the film include editing by Mahesh Bhuvanend, cinematography by Suresh Rajan, executive producer by Sunil Singh, production controller by Prashanth Narayanan, project designer by Liber Dead Films, sound design by Vicky and Kishan, final mixing by MR Rajadhanan, art direction by Binoy Thalakulathur, costume design by Dhanya Balakrishnan, choreography by Kumar Shanti, finance controller by Agnivesh, production executive by AB Benny, Ousepachan, and Liju Naderi, production manager by Mansoor, chief associate director by Prashant Ezhavan, associate directors by Tanvin Naseer and Shine Krishna, assistant directors by Abhilash PB, Adith H Prasad, and Shinos, Makeup by Amal Chandran, Designs by Tuni John, Stills by Shuhaib SBK, Publicity by Old Mangs, Digital Marketing by Vishnu Sugathan, and PRO by Pratish Shekhar