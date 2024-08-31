Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Veena Nagda’s first salary was Rs 25 for mehendi at the Ambanis; Artists reflects on her 38 years with them

    She recalled that kids were in Singapore for their studies but they always hosted mehendi parties. 

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 3:42 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

    Veena Nagda is a big name when it comes to celebrity mehendi artists. She is a popular name in the industry and has worked with several celebs such as Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, She also has a deep bond of over 38 years with the Ambani family. She recalled being called to put mehendi on Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta when they were just 6 years old.

    Nagda opened up in an interview about how Kokilaben advised her to have a telephone and a card. The advice changed her life and from Kokilaben to Nita Ambani, the bond between Nagda and the Ambani is over 38 years old. In a conversation with Bollywood Now, Veena revealed that it was Karan Johar called her the “Mehendi Queen of Bollywood.” She started her business and charged Rs 25 for two full hands. And that is what she charged the Ambanis also. 

     

     

    In the interview, she further praised the family and also talked about how her mother advised her to charge the same amount for the Ambanis which she does for her regular customers. She thought of it as a great working opportunity. 

    Veena also revealed that Isha Ambani was only 6 years old when she got her mehendi done by her. She also opened up about the function Veena attended by Dhirubhai Ambani. That's when she created beautiful mehendi designs on little Isha Ambani. She recalled that kids were in Singapore for their studies but they always hosted mehendi parties. 

    Video Icon