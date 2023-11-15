Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi travel to Dehradun for follow up reception, following celebration in Hyderabad

    Followed by a star-studded reception in Hyderabad, the couple is now set for another celebration in Dehradun, echoing Lavanya's nostalgic connection to the city.

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi travel to Dehradun for follow up reception, following celebration in Hyderabad
    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi had a beautiful wedding in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1. They continued the celebrations with a reception in Hyderabad on November 5, attended by many from the Telugu film industry. Captured in the lens of anticipation, Varun and Lavanya were spotted at the Hyderabad airport, radiating excitement as they embarked on their journey to Dehradun for yet another reception. Reports suggest that Lavanya, eager to revisit the locale where she spent a significant part of her formative years, is looking forward to hosting a second reception in the picturesque city.

    The newlyweds also recently shared their Diwali celebration on social media through stunning photos. Varun looked dashing in a black sherwani, while Lavanya was radiant in a red lehenga. They celebrated Diwali with family, sharing heartwarming pictures.


    In the world of cinema, Varun Tej gained acclaim for his role in the action thriller "Gandheevadhari Arjuna." Now, he's preparing for his debut in Hindi cinema with the bilingual film "Operation Valentine," alongside Manushi Chhillar. The movie, set in the Indian Air Force, is scheduled for release on December 8.

    Lavanya Tripathi, known for her versatility, recently starred in the crime thriller web series "Puli Meka," where she played a police officer. Her outstanding performance received praise, revealing a new aspect of her talent.

