Ukraine War: Hollywood star Ben Stiller brutally trolled for meeting Zelenskyy

Hollywood star Ben Stiller on Monday met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Ukraine; called him a ‘hero’ amid the Russian war.

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Hollywood star Ben Stiller met Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and called the Ukrainian President his 'hero'. The Zoolander actor has been meeting with refugees in Poland and Ukraine as part of his role as an ambassador for the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

Upon meeting the Ukraine President, the 56-year-old actor shook hands with Zelenskyy and told him, "It's a great honour for me. You are my hero. You quit a great acting career for this."

"Not as great as you," Zelenskyy replied in English.

Before running for President, Zelensky was a comedic actor and the voice of Paddington in Ukraine.

Stiller went on, "What you have done, the way you rallied the country and for the world, it's really inspiring. I feel that it's hard to understand what's going on here if you haven't been here."

Stiller, whose Hollywood credits include Zoolander, Meet the Fockers, and Dodgeball, also visited the town of Irpin and talked to people directly affected by the war.

"You see it on TV, you see it on social media, it's something else to actually see it and feel it and then to talk to people. We have talked to a bunch of people," the Tropic Thunder star said.

Also, on Monday, the Hollywood star met with the new US Ambassador in Ukraine and commended her work to re-open the American Embassy in Kyiv. Ambassador Bridget Brink said Stiller's visit "brought much-needed attention to humanitarian needs during the largest and fastest humanitarian crisis in recent memory."

Stiller, who started working with the UNHCR in 2016, has travelled with the body to meet refugees in Germany, Jordan, Guatemala and Lebanon.

