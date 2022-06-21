Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine War: Hollywood star Ben Stiller brutally trolled for meeting Zelenskyy

    Hollywood star Ben Stiller on Monday met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Ukraine; called him a ‘hero’ amid the Russian war.

    Ukraine War: Hollywood star Ben Stiller brutally trolled for meeting Zelenskyy snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Hollywood star Ben Stiller met Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and called the Ukrainian President his 'hero'. The Zoolander actor has been meeting with refugees in Poland and Ukraine as part of his role as an ambassador for the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

    Upon meeting the Ukraine President, the 56-year-old actor shook hands with Zelenskyy and told him, "It's a great honour for me. You are my hero. You quit a great acting career for this."

    "Not as great as you," Zelenskyy replied in English. 

    Before running for President, Zelensky was a comedic actor and the voice of Paddington in Ukraine.

    Also read: Russian radio station hacked; starts playing Ukrainian military anthem, anti-war songs

    Stiller went on, "What you have done, the way you rallied the country and for the world, it's really inspiring. I feel that it's hard to understand what's going on here if you haven't been here."

    Stiller, whose Hollywood credits include Zoolander, Meet the Fockers, and Dodgeball, also visited the town of Irpin and talked to people directly affected by the war. 

    "You see it on TV, you see it on social media, it's something else to actually see it and feel it and then to talk to people. We have talked to a bunch of people," the Tropic Thunder star said. 

    Also, on Monday, the Hollywood star met with the new US Ambassador in Ukraine and commended her work to re-open the American Embassy in Kyiv. Ambassador Bridget Brink said Stiller's visit "brought much-needed attention to humanitarian needs during the largest and fastest humanitarian crisis in recent memory."

    Stiller, who started working with the UNHCR in 2016, has travelled with the body to meet refugees in Germany, Jordan, Guatemala and Lebanon.

    Also read: Poise amidst wreckage: Graduation waltz of Ukrainian students leaves world numb

    While a few lauded Stiller's courage and noted the importance of his visit, some brutally trolled the Hollywood actor and called the Russia-Ukraine war a complete sham. Here's a look at what some people said on Twitter:

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Injured Rhea Ripley out of Money in the Bank pay-per-view PPV; Carmella replaces her in title match-ayh

    WWE: Injured Rhea Ripley out of Money in the Bank PPV; Carmella replaces her in title match

    Sunil Raoh makes a comeback through Turtu Nirgamana in a different avatar drb

    Sunil Raoh makes a comeback through Turtu Nirgamana in a different avatar!

    International Yoga Day 2022 Aanchal Munjal reveals how yoga helped her recover after her major surgery drb

    International Yoga Day: Aanchal Munjal reveals how yoga helped her recover after her major surgery

    Scam 1993 The Telgi Story to Rocket Boys 2 Freedom to Midnight watch out for these originals on SonyLIV 2 drb

    Scam 1993: The Telgi Story to Rocket Boys 2, Freedom to Midnight, watch out for these originals on SonyLIV 2.0

    Shah Rukh Khan in R Madhavan's Rocketry: Know how much he charged for a cameo RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in R Madhavan's Rocketry: Know how much he charged for a cameo

    Recent Stories

    Yashwant Sinha named as Opposition s joint candidate for Presidential election gcw

    Yashwant Sinha named as Opposition's joint candidate for Presidential election

    Apple iOS 16 will let you bypass CAPTCHAs on some apps and websites details here gcw

    iOS 16 will let you bypass CAPTCHAs on some apps and websites; Details here

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Injured Rhea Ripley out of Money in the Bank pay-per-view PPV; Carmella replaces her in title match-ayh

    WWE: Injured Rhea Ripley out of Money in the Bank PPV; Carmella replaces her in title match

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer scores high on advance booking drb

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer scores high on advance booking

    Shiv Sena's internal matter, Uddhav Thackeray will resolve: Sharad Pawar after Eknath Shinde rebellion - adt

    Shiv Sena's internal matter, Uddhav Thackeray will resolve: Sharad Pawar after Eknath Shinde rebellion

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon